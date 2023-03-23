The Redmi Note 12 series is now official: Features, price and availability

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi today announced the new Redmi Note 12 series. New features include camera, battery life, charging speed and user-friendly design, all accompanied by an affordable price. The popular range has four devices: Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12, with prices starting at €229.99.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The flagship of the Redmi Note 12 series is the new Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, with its powerful triple camera system, including a 200 MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide angle camera, and a macro camera. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G also offers a great photography experience with a large and powerful IMX766 sensor with OIS, ultra-wide angle and macro cameras for stunning snapshots even in low-light scenarios. Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G feature extraordinarily bright and vivid 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays, supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Coupled with their flexible P-OLED materials that allow for slimmer bezels, both devices enable a magnificent and immersive viewing experience.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Both smartphones arrive with flagship-level charging speeds, Redmi Note 12 with 120W HyperCharge on Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and 67W fast charge on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and a 5,000 long-lasting battery mAh for prolonged daily use even under intensive content consumption. Smooth and reliable 5G performance is guaranteed with the high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G will be available from €499.99 and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be available from €399.99.

Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 offer an enhanced entertainment experience. Thanks to its 120Hz AMOLED screens, users will enjoy amazing image quality with accurate colours. Powered by the latest versions of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 685 respectively, operations will flow smoothly, enabling easy multitasking with greater power efficiency. Redmi Note 12 5G is aimed at customers who want to experience all the benefits of a 5G model at an affordable price. Both Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 feature 33W fast charging and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, which means users can use more apps and take more photos without battery worries.

Add to that a solid triple camera with AI, a ‘moche mode’ and a host of filters and fun and useful features, both devices put the camera power of flagship phones at prices in the hands of more users. affordable. Redmi Note 12 5G will be available from €279.99 euros, while Redmi Note 12 starts at €229.99.

Redmi Note 12 5G

Prices and availability

Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G (8+256GB) is now available at all Spanish operators, as well as at Media Markt, El Corte Inglés, FNAC, Carrefour, Amazon, Phone House, PC Componentes, Xiaomi Stores and mi.com/es from €499.99. With your purchase at Xiaomi Stores and mi.com/es, the customer can take a Redmi Watch 3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (8+256GB) is now available at all Spanish operators, as well as at Media Markt, El Corte English, FNAC, Alcampo, Amazon, Phone House, PC Components, Xiaomi Stores and mi.com/es from €399.99. Redmi Note 12 5G (6+128GB) is now available at all Spanish operators, as well as at Media Markt, El Corte Inglés, FNAC, Alcampo, Phone House and Xiaomi Stores from €299.99. The 4+128 version is available on Amazon, PC Components and mi.com from €279.99. Redmi Note 12 (4+128GB) is now available at MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, Fnac, The Phone House, Carrefour, Alcampo, Amazon, PC Componentes, Mi.com and Xiaomi Stores from €249.99. The 4+64GB version will be available for €229.99 at Mi Store and mi.com/es Redmi Note 12 Pro (8+256GB) will be available at the end of April from €349.99 at MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, Fnac, The Phone House , Alcampo, Carrefour, Mi Store and mi.com/es. The 6+128GB version will be available for €329.99 in the Mi Store.

Technical specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Redmi Note 12 5G Redmi Note 12

Screen 120Hz 6.67” FHD+ Flow AMOLED 120Hz 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay Rear camera 200MP wide angle camera 8MP wide angle camera 2MP macro camera IMX766 50MP wide angle camera 8MP wide angle camera 2MP macro camera 48MP main camera 8MP wide angle camera 2MP macro camera 50MP wide angle camera 8MP wide angle camera 2MP macro camera Frontal camera 16MP 13MP Dimensions and weight 162.9mm x 76mm x 8.98mm 210.5g 162.9mm x 76mm x 7.9mm 187g 165.88mm x 76.21mm x 7.98mm 189g 165.66mm x 75.96mm x 7.85mm 183.5g Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 Snapdragon® 685 RAM+ROM LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Storage Battery and Charging 5,000mAh (typ) battery 120W Hyper Charge 5,000mAh (typ) battery 67W Turbo charging 5,000mAh (typ) battery 33W fast charging Sound Dual Dolby Atmos speakers 3.5mm headphone jack 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity Supports dual 5G Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 NFC3 IR Blast SmartWatch: – 2G: GSM:850 900 1800 1900 MHz – 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 4G: LTE FDD: 1/ 2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 – 4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/71 -5G: n1/3/5 /7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 Supports dual 5G Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz Bluetooth 5.1 NFC IR Blast SmartWatch: – 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz – 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8 – 4G: LTE FDD: 1/2 /3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32 – 4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41 -5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/ 77/78 Dual Sim + microSD Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz Bluetooth 5.0 NFC IR Blast SmartWatch: – 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz – 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 – 4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41 Security Side Fingerprint Sensor AI Face Unlock Variant/s 8GB+256GB 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, Expandable storage up to 1TB4 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, Expandable storage up to 1TB Colors Midnight Black, Polar White, Sky Blue Onyx Grey, Forest Green, Ice Blue Onyx Grey, Mint Green, Ice Blue