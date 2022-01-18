The Redmi Note 11 will arrive this month in Spain: Xiaomi quotes us for next week

After several weeks of leaks and rumors, Xiaomi presented at the end of October in China the new members of its Redmi range. First, the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ arrived, and a month later, a fourth model without 5G connectivity, the Redmi Note 11 4G, joined them.

Since then, we had not heard about its global marketing. Until now, because Xiaomi just confirmed an event for next week in which the official announcement will be made arrival of the Redmi Note 11 series to our country.

January 26 is the chosen date

“The spirit of overcoming #RedmiNote11Series is coming very soon! Mark your calendar on January 26 at 1:00 p.m. and don’t miss any details of the global launch of this new and amazing Redmi Note series.” With that message, Xiaomi Spain has summoned us for next week.

That means that, at last, they will land in our country the successors of the Redmi Note 10 series. As we have mentioned, at the moment four models of the Redmi Note 11 family have been presented in China, but there are also rumors about a possible Redmi Note 11S.

We will have to wait a few days to find out. which ones will be marketed in Spain and if they will maintain all the characteristics or introduce modifications with respect to the Chinese variants. What we do know is that of the current generation, four models are available in our country: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10S.

Presumably, therefore, all of them will welcome their respective successors. As for prices, they are likely to move in figures similar to those of the current generation, which range between 199.99 euros for the Redmi Note 10 and 299.99 euros for the Redmi Note 10 Pro. But as we say, we will have to wait until Wednesday 26 to find out.