The Redmi Note 11 Pro are now available on eBay Spain with a reduced price

Released just a month ago, Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 11 family has entered the market as a true revolution for the mid-range of smartphones, with models that have nothing to envy other series terminals and significantly higher prices. But as if this were not enough, making the leap to these phones is now even easier and cheaper thanks to distributors such as eBay Spain.
And it is that the well-known e-commerce firm is not only one of the official suppliers of the Chinese company in our country, assuring us of a secure channel where we can get hold of these terminals, but it also offers us a week of exclusive discounts for the pre-purchase of the Pro model of this family of smartphones, with reduced prices that They will barely reach 349 euros for the most complete Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and will be available while supplies last.
Specifications Redmi Note 11 Series
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
|OS
|Android 11 with MIUI 13
|Android 11 with MIUI 13
|Android 11 with MIUI 13
|Android 11 with MIUI 13
|Screen
|6.43-inch AMOLED at 90 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 3
|6.43-inch AMOLED at 90 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 3
|AMOLED 6.67 inches at 120 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 5
|AMOLED 6.67 inches at 120 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 5
|Resolution
|FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)
|FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)
|FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)
|FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|GPU
|adrenaline 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|adreno 619
|Memory
|4 or 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM
|4, 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM
|6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM
|6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM
|Storage
|64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage
|64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage
|64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage
|64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage
|Frontal camera
|13MP (f/2.4)
|16MP (f/2.4)
|16MP (f/2.4)
|16MP (f/2.4)
|main chamber
|Quad configuration:
50MP (f/1.8)
8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle
2 MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
|Quad configuration:
108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2
8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle
2 MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
|Quad configuration:
108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2
8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle
2 MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
|Triple configuration:
108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2
8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle
2 MP (f/2.4) macro
|connectivity
|4G, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and infrared
|4G, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and infrared
|LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and infrared
|5G, LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and infrared
|Battery
|5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 33 watts
|5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 33 watts
|5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 67 watts
|5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 67 watts
|Dimensions
|159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 millimeters
|159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 millimeters
|164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 millimeters
|164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 millimeters
|Weight
|179 grams
|179 grams
|202 grams
|202 grams
As we can see, the specifications of the four models are broadly quite similar, sharing design sizes, and some of its additions such as the battery or the screen. though no doubt the most striking models are the two Pro variants.
And it is that in these models we notice some more accentuated differences such as the processors, incorporating in the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 vs. MediaTek Helio G96 of the base Redmi Note 11 Pro. Although curiously, this 5G model is the only one that sees its main camera configuration reduced from four to only three cameras, dispensing with the depth sensor.
Having said that, the rest of the characteristics are again identical, with some configurations of 6 or 8 GB of RAM, accompanied by up to 128 GB storage capacity expandable by microSD card up to terabyte. Although these are not its only outstanding characteristics, adding great qualities such as a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging up to 67 W; advanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G (in the case of the model itself); as well as the latest versions of Android 11 and MIUI 13, which ensure support and updates for several years.
Availability and price
As we mentioned, while the two basic models of the family had already been released, it is finally the turn of the availability of the Redmi Note 11 Pro.
eBay Spain offers a week of exclusive discounts for purchases made in your pre-purchase period that begins today March 17. Hurry because they will only be available while supplies last and they are very interesting prices that you will not find outside of this campaign:
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, with 6 + 64 GB, from 279 euros
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, with 6 + 128 GB, for 299 euros
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, with 6 + 64 GB, from 299 euros
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, with 6 + 128 GB, for 329 euros
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, with 8 + 128 GB, which will barely reach 349 euros
On the other hand, if what you are looking for are the new Xiaomi top-of-the-range models that we have presented to you this week, the Xiaomi Mi 12 and Mi 12 Pro are also available on eBay Spain in RAM and storage configurations from 8 + 128 GB. up to 12 + 256 GB.