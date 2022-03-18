The Redmi Note 11 Pro are now available on eBay Spain with a reduced price

Released just a month ago, Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 11 family has entered the market as a true revolution for the mid-range of smartphones, with models that have nothing to envy other series terminals and significantly higher prices. But as if this were not enough, making the leap to these phones is now even easier and cheaper thanks to distributors such as eBay Spain.

And it is that the well-known e-commerce firm is not only one of the official suppliers of the Chinese company in our country, assuring us of a secure channel where we can get hold of these terminals, but it also offers us a week of exclusive discounts for the pre-purchase of the Pro model of this family of smartphones, with reduced prices that They will barely reach 349 euros for the most complete Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and will be available while supplies last.

Specifications Redmi Note 11 Series

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G OS Android 11 with MIUI 13 Android 11 with MIUI 13 Android 11 with MIUI 13 Android 11 with MIUI 13 Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED at 90 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 3 6.43-inch AMOLED at 90 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 3 AMOLED 6.67 inches at 120 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 5 AMOLED 6.67 inches at 120 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 5 Resolution FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 GPU adrenaline 610 Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 adreno 619 Memory 4 or 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM 4, 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM Storage 64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage 64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage 64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage 64 or 128 GB of UFS 3.0 storage Frontal camera 13MP (f/2.4) 16MP (f/2.4) 16MP (f/2.4) 16MP (f/2.4) main chamber Quad configuration:

50MP (f/1.8)

8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle

2 MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth Quad configuration:

108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2

8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle

2 MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth Quad configuration:

108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2

8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle

2 MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth Triple configuration:

108 MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2

8 MP (f/2.2) 118º wide angle

2 MP (f/2.4) macro connectivity 4G, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and infrared 4G, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and infrared LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and infrared 5G, LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and infrared Battery 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 33 watts 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 33 watts 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 67 watts 5,000 milliamps with fast charging at 67 watts Dimensions 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 millimeters 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 millimeters 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 millimeters 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 millimeters Weight 179 grams 179 grams 202 grams 202 grams

As we can see, the specifications of the four models are broadly quite similar, sharing design sizes, and some of its additions such as the battery or the screen. though no doubt the most striking models are the two Pro variants.

And it is that in these models we notice some more accentuated differences such as the processors, incorporating in the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 vs. MediaTek Helio G96 of the base Redmi Note 11 Pro. Although curiously, this 5G model is the only one that sees its main camera configuration reduced from four to only three cameras, dispensing with the depth sensor.

Having said that, the rest of the characteristics are again identical, with some configurations of 6 or 8 GB of RAM, accompanied by up to 128 GB storage capacity expandable by microSD card up to terabyte. Although these are not its only outstanding characteristics, adding great qualities such as a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging up to 67 W; advanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G (in the case of the model itself); as well as the latest versions of Android 11 and MIUI 13, which ensure support and updates for several years.

Availability and price

As we mentioned, while the two basic models of the family had already been released, it is finally the turn of the availability of the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

eBay Spain offers a week of exclusive discounts for purchases made in your pre-purchase period that begins today March 17. Hurry because they will only be available while supplies last and they are very interesting prices that you will not find outside of this campaign:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, with 6 + 64 GB, from 279 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, with 6 + 128 GB, for 299 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, with 6 + 64 GB, from 299 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, with 6 + 128 GB, for 329 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, with 8 + 128 GB, which will barely reach 349 euros

On the other hand, if what you are looking for are the new Xiaomi top-of-the-range models that we have presented to you this week, the Xiaomi Mi 12 and Mi 12 Pro are also available on eBay Spain in RAM and storage configurations from 8 + 128 GB. up to 12 + 256 GB.