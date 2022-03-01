The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the POCO X4 Pro 5G are practically identical in everything, except the most important

Xiaomi has been accustoming us for years, like other manufacturers in its native country, to employing a strategy that we have already ceased to consider a rarity: launching virtually identical mobile phones in different countries using their different brands. What does not usually happen is that two of these models come to live together under the same roof, in the same territory.

That is exactly what is happening right now with the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the new POCO X4 Pro 5G. Two phones from the Xiaomi ecosystem, launched under the umbrella of two of its brands and that differ little or nothing from each other. Something that does not make things very easy when deciding which one to buy. Or yes, since apart from aesthetics perhaps they will only differ in price when the time comes.

Two twins separated by aesthetics and price

As we have already said, it is really strange that what happens with these two models has happened. We can affirm, without fear of being wrong, that there are no more differences between them than aesthetic ones. Although perhaps there are a couple of internal differences related to its proprietary layer, also within the aesthetic section. POCO bets on a slightly different design for its MIUI with ‘MIUI for POCO’, but We also talk about MIUI 13 running on Android 11 in both models.

In both cases we find two mobile phones that bet on the same screen, the same processor, the same set of cameras and the same batteries. Virtually we would talk about the same mobile phone if it were not for its aesthetic appearance. Here, Redmi bets a little more on the ‘serious’ side of the design of its back cover while POCO is somewhat more aggressive in this sense. Just take a look at the ‘POCO yellow’ with which the X4 Pro 5G will be promoted ad nauseam.

So what sets the two phones apart? As we have already said, only its operating system, the external appearance and its price. As regards the first, MIUI developments and adaptations to Android changes follow different times on Redmi and POCO. We may find that the Redmi Note 11 Pro is updated faster and more frequently than the POCO, or perhaps it is the other way around. It will be something that we will verify with the passage of time.

If we ignore the aesthetic factor, the battle between the two comes down to price, and POCO already has an advantage there

The key may be, therefore, in the price. Right from the start we meet disparate policies when it comes to Redmi and POCO. The former start from a higher point, and that’s without counting POCO’s ‘early bird’ prices. With identical storage and RAM versions we have Redmi (6/128) 70 euros above POCO (6/128). And if we go to the superior version, Redmi does not even offer a version with 256GB that in POCO (8/256) is even 30 euros cheaper than the 128GB version of Redmi (8/128).

So to the question of ‘which model is more advisable to buy?’ the logical thing is to answer that POCO is ahead in a fundamental factor for many users: the price. And if this is already the case from the start, it is logical to deduce that the passage of time will make the offers make the POCO X4 Pro 5G even more attractive. We already said that this mobile looks like the new bestseller candidate as its brother from the previous generation already was. And unless Xiaomi alters the pricing policy of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, everything indicates that it will be so.

Find the differences between Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and POCO X4 Pro 5G