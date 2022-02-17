MobileAndroidTech News

The Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S arrive in Spain: price and availability of Xiaomi bestseller candidates

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A few weeks ago, at the end of January, Xiaomi held an event to announce the arrival on the global market of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11. During the presentation, the Chinese company confirmed that the new generation of the Redmi Note range would soon arrive in Spain, but did not specify when or at what price.

Three weeks have passed since then and today, finally, we know what they will be the first models of the range to land in our country. It is the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S, a mid-range 4G proposal with a renewed design, AMOLED screen and 50 megapixel camera. Let’s see in what versions and at what price we will have available the successors, respectively, of the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10S.

Price and availability of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 11s

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 will be marketed in Spain from February 24 in three colors (Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue and Star Blue) and in three different configurations, although its availability will depend on the distributor. Prices are as follows:

  • Redmi Note 11 4GB/64GB: 199.99 euros at Amazon, PcComponentes, Media Markt and mi.com. Those who book this model from February 21 to 23 can purchase it for 179.99 euros.

  • Redmi Note 11 4GB/128GB: 229.99 euros in the main Spanish retailers (MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, FNAC, Phone House, Carrefour, Amazon and PcComponentes), in mi.com and in Xiaomi Stores.

  • Redmi Note 11 6GB/128GB: 259.99 euros in the main Spanish operators (Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone and Yoigo), El Corte Inglés, mi.com and Xiaomi Stores.

The Redmi Note 11S will also arrive in Spain on February 24 in two versions depending on the internal storage:

  • Redmi Note 11S 6GB/64GB: 249.99 euros on Amazon and mi.com.

  • Redmi Note 11S 6GB/128GB: for 279.99 euros at Amazon, Media Markt online and Xiaomi Stores.

With AMOLED screens and a lot of battery

Redmi Note 11 11s 02

The Redmi Note 11 includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and a touch response speed of 180 Hz. The front camera is 13 megapixels, while the rear has a main sensor of 50 megapixels f / 1.8, wide angle of 8 megapixels, a macro sensor of 2 megapixels and another sensor of 2 megapixels for portrait mode.

It also includes the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor (which we have already seen in the Realme 9i), accompanied by up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of expandable storage via MicroSD. In addition, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast chargeside fingerprint reader and stereo speakers.

The Redmi Note 11S shares the same screen and the same 33W fast-charging battery, but it raises the resolution of the front camera to 16 megapixels and the main sensor of the rear camera to 108 megapixels. Also, in this case, we have the MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

Screen

6.43-inch AMOLED
Ratio 20:9
Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080
90Hz refresh
180Hz touch refresh
700/1,000 nit brightness
DCI-P3
perforated panel
Gorilla Glass 3

6.43-inch AMOLED
Ratio 20:9
Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080
90Hz refresh
180Hz touch refresh
700/1,000 nit brightness
DCI-P3
perforated panel
Gorilla Glass 3

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 at 2.4GHz
Adreno 610 GPU

MediaTek Helio G96 at 2.05GHz
ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU

Versions

4GB/64GB
4GB/128GB
6GB/128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

6GB/64GB
6GB/128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8
Wide: 8 megapixels f / 2.2
Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4
Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4

Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9
Wide: 8 megapixels f / 2.2
Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4
Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4

Frontal camera

13 megapixel f/2.4

16 megapixels f/2.4

Battery

5,000mAh
33W fast charge

5,000mAh
33W fast charge

System

Android 11
MIUI 13

Android 11
MIUI 13

connectivity

Dual 4G
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
gps
NFC
infrared
headphone jack
usb type c

Dual 4G
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
gps
NFC
infrared
headphone jack
usb type c

Dimensions and weight

159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 millimeters
179 grams

159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 millimeters
179 grams

Others

side fingerprint reader
IP53 against splashes
stereo speakers

side fingerprint reader
IP53 against splashes
stereo speakers

Price

4GB/64GB: €199.99
4GB/128GB: €229.99
6GB/128GB: €259.99

6GB/64GB: €249.99
6GB/128GB: €279.99
