The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro leak: your screen will surprise you

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note family is one of the most successful ranges of the Asian manufacturer. Its main incentive? A value for money very difficult to beat. And it seems that the next Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro They are going to be the brand’s new bombshell for sale.

Or this is what comes off seeing the technical characteristics that both models have. As Gizmochina’s colleagues collect, the next Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro look really good.

Notably this information is a rumor, so for now we have to take the following data with tweezers. Although, the truth is that it makes perfect sense that they are the technical characteristics of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro

This will be the next Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro from Xiaomi

With respect to Redmi Note 11, It is expected that this model has a screen formed by an LCD panel that surprises by offering a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the other hand, this phone will have a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, in addition to two versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM. Both models would have the same storage option with 128 GB.

Continuing with the possible ctechnical characteristics of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, the source of the leak indicates that it will feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera, in addition to a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Colors of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Xiaomi

Finally, the battery that will give life to the Redmi Note 11 will have 5,000 mAh capacity and will support a fast charge of 33 W. As for the possible price, The model with 6 GB of RAM is expected to be priced at 1199 yuan, about 160 euros to change, and the version of the Redmi Note 11 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage would cost 1599 yuan, about 214 euros to change. .

We go to Redmi Note 11 Pro, and we already anticipate that the most vitaminized model points ways. To get started, will have an OLED screen to offer the best image quality, in addition to a refresh rate of 120 Hz. And beware, it will have stereo speakers signed by JBL to offer great sound.

To this must be added the powerful Dimensity 920 processor, which would arrive accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. In this there will almost be two storage options with 128 or 256 GB.

Continuing with the leaked features of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, this model would feature a 108 megapixel rear camera to offer a superb photographic section. Regarding the selfie camera, it will have 16 megapixels of resolution.

The battery of this Redmi Note 11 Pro is also known, which would have 5,000 mAh, but with a fast charge of 67 W. Regarding the price, the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage would cost about 214 euros to change, the model with 8 GB + 128 GB about 241 euros and the version with 8 GB + 256 GB would stay at about 268 euros.

Finally, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing hinted that the next Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro would be presented in China before the Singles Day (11/11) shopping festival, so that very soon we will know all the details.

