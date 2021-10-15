The Redmi Note 11 and 11 Pro, filtered: the OLED screen arrives and the 67W load

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro arrived in June, so they only have four months to live. Despite this, its renewal is expected in just a few weeks, and it is that information about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has just leaked.

These point to be a minor renovation of their predecessors, although they will completely renew their processors and a few more leaps in hardware are expected. As in the previous generation, will be repeated with 108 megapixels for the Pro model and with huge 5,000mAh batteries.

This will be the Redmi Note 11 and 11 Pro, according to leaks

The Redmi Note 11 will once again be a mobile between the mid-range and the entry range. It is expected to arrive with an LCD panel between 6.4 and 6.7 inches, with Full HD + resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The processor that will mount will be the MediaTek Dimensity 810, according to the leak.

The Redmi Note 10 will continue to be a terminal below 200 euros, although it will not be very ambitious in specifications

A jump in memory is also expected, with a base of 6 + 128 GB and a maximum configuration of 8 + 128 GB. According to this same filtration, its price is expected to be around $ 186, so it is more than likely that it will be below 200 euros, as in the case of the Redmi Note 10.

On the side of the Note Pro variant, it is expected at last the jump to the OLED screen, maintaining 120Hz. At the power level, a new MediaTek Dimensity 920 is expected, in addition to a 108 megapixel camera, as in the previous generation. In addition, its 5,000 battery is expected to support 67W fast charging, a milestone in mobile phones in this range.

The rumored price for this Redmi Note 11 Pro is around $ 248 for the base version and just over $ 300 for the 8 + 256GB version, quite ambitious. The arrival of these two terminals is expected on November 11, so we are facing the imminent landing of the new Xiaomi mid-range.

