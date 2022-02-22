The Redmi K50 Pro will be a beast with heart attack power and 120W fast charging, according to OnLeaks

MobileAndroidTech News

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A year ago the Redmi K40 family was born. The basic model, the Redmi K40, ended up becoming the international POCO F3, while the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+ ended up arriving in Spain as the Xiaomi Mi 11i, a variant of the more powerful POCO F3despite being a Xiaomi of the Mi family.

OnLeaks has fully revealed the design and specifications of the next Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro. On an aesthetic level it has nothing to do with the recently presented Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, but rather breaks with the traditional Xiaomi design line to look more like new proposals on the back, such as the Xiaomi Civi.

Runaway power and infarct fast charge

The Redmi K50 Pro, regardless of whether it arrives as a POCO or as a new terminal of the Mi family, It will be one of the most spectacular Xiaomi mobiles. The processor, according to the leak, will be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1, the successor to the Snapdragon 888 and the most powerful proposal currently on the market.

The Redmi K50 Pro will be one of Xiaomi’s most powerful bets, in addition, it will have a 120W fast charge

Regarding the panel, there is talk of 6.6 inches, although details about technology and refresh rate have not been disclosed. Considering that even the POCO F3 It has AMOLED screen and 120 Hzno less is expected of this K50 Pro. It is also repeated with the hole in the screen, to house the front camera.

The internal memory starts from 128 GB, being able to upload up to 256GB, no details on microSD expansion. The battery will be 4,700mAh, with a spectacular 120W load. It is one of the most powerful fast charging systems on the market.

The design, similar to the Xiaomi Civi from behind, will have a large module with a triple 64-megapixel camera. Even the dimensions of this device have been leaked, with 163.2 x 76.2 x 8.7mm. The imminent presentation of this Redmi is expectedalthough it remains to be seen how and when it lands in Europe.

