the Redmi K50 is completely filtered showing its characteristics

On December 28, Xiaomi will launch its new and long-awaited Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro. According to various sources, it appears that Redmi, the sub-brand of the Beijing-based firm, is working on the launch of its new Redmi K50 series, which would hit the market in the first quarter of next 2022. And today, a trusted digital medium has leaked relevant information about the specifications that would come with the new K50 series.

Among this information we find with data on new smartphones that have shortened model numbers L10 and L11. In other reports it was also revealed that there was one more model that had the model number L11A.

Taking into account the data provided by the informant, the Redmi K50 series would be presented with a central hole in the screen. These are also expected to withstand a high refresh rate. Regarding the brain that these would carry, it is possible that they have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the next Dimensity 8000 and the Dimensity 9000. At the end of the leak, you can read “one more thing”, which It could mean that there is one more model.

More details of Redmi K50 series

The informant medium has also explained that the phones of the Redmi K50 series will not be exactly cheap, but its cost will be rather high. But on the exact name of those who will arrive, he has not provided more information.

In past reports it was revealed that the new Redmi L10 and L11 smartphones would be released as the Redmi K50 gaming series. From this data we could see that the L10 codenamed Matisse, would be expected to feature the SoC Dimensity 9000, and the L11A codenamed Rubens, would have the Dimensity 8000 processor.

Regarding other specifications of these models, both are expected to have a 120Hz or 144Hz OLED screen and a fingerprint scanner under their screen. The L10 terminal could have a 64 MP, 12 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP four camera module. This model could have another variant, in which case it would have a 108 megapixel main sensor. In the case of the L11A, it will have a three-camera module, with a 64 MP main sensor. To markets outside of China, these phones could arrive with the POCO brand, and would have an operating system Android 12 based on MIUI 13.

>