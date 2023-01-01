The red line of Western firms in China will be given to them

Beijing’s anti-Covid regulations have triggered huge protests. That has made Western companies wonder what to do in the event of an escalation. But his red lines regarding China are out of reach.

Undaunted by rising geopolitical tensions and slowing Chinese growth, several Western firms are stepping up the pace at which they bet on the country.

The foreign direct investment of the German car company, which in 2021 was close to 40% of that of the EU in China, reached 4,600 million between January-September. That’s 42% more than in all of 2021 and the most in a year since 2000, according to the Rhodium Group. Lately, most of the European inflows have come from a handful of large companies.

VW, GM, Toyota Motor and Tesla made 20-40% of their 2021 global sales in China, according to Goldman Sachs. At 10.2%, its median net profit margin was notably higher than the global 7.7%. Luxury giants such as LVMH and Kering, which made 21% of their 2021 sales in China, opened 55% of their new stores there.

All of this creates an obvious incentive to ignore human rights and political crossfire. According to a senior Western executive, companies and investors are drawing up scenarios that see China facing sanctions similar to Russia’s. But the negative impact of a blockade on China would be so enormous that no contingency plan would really work. Groups that have curbed their presence in China, such as Stellantis and CNH Industrial, tend to be players with less exposure. Western councils may try to contain some of the risk by creating slack in production or looking for other suppliers, perhaps in India. But the effect is limited. And preventive self-sanction does not provide any advantage.

If Western states decide to impose sanctions, the councils’ red lines would be given to them. Until then, his main strategy is to assume it won’t happen, as the ramifications would be too seismic.

