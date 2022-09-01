The recordings of “Papás ​​por orden 2” began, the most watched Latin production on Disney Plus

The series filmed entirely in Mexico was renewed for a second installment and the recordings of the second installment have already begun. The first season had ten 24-minute episodes and starred Jorge White like Michael (Violetta), michael round in Morgan’s skin (I am Moon) Y Lolo Brito who plays Diego (Looking for Timbiriche: the new band), who officiated as the three adoptive parents of a girl named California played by farah justiniani (The voice Kids) when she is given by her mother to these three youngsters.

The years passed and the girl decides to go in search of her mother, Itzel (played by Fatima Molina), when she receives a very special birthday present from her: the keys to a van, who wants to meet her again in Zacatecas, after her enigmatic and prolonged disappearance.

Jorge Blanco as Migue, Michael Ronda as Morgan and Lolo Brito as Diego, are the three fathers from California. (DisneyPlus)

The first season traveled to remote places in Mexico that led to California to the final destination, which was to meet his mother and try to understand what had happened to her and why she had made such a drastic decision.

The second season will premiere in 2023 in which a new journey full of music, intrigue and unexpected adventures will take place again through the Mexican territory. (ATTENTION SPOILERS FROM HERE) Dads on request It will take place one year after the reunion of California with Itzel, after the arrest of Riquezes and Gamboa and the escape of Patricio Sandoval. As the criminals’ trial in Mexico City approaches, Itzel and California head there after traveling across the country to reconnect.

In the Mexican capital they meet again with parents Morgan, Diego and Miguel, who have gone through different life experiences throughout this year and, together, keep the band’s dream alive. Both the dads like California believe that finally everyone will be together again as before, but Itzel has other plans: she wants to take her daughter to live in Oaxaca. Devastated by the idea of ​​separating from her beloved parents again, California convinces her mother to join a musical tour with Morgan, Diego and Miguel, where she hopes she will change her mind and understand that her place is with them in Mexico City. .

As he travels through magical places and lives unexpected adventures throughout the Mexican territory with his mother and parents, California will realize that his plan is not so easy to carry out, and he must trust once again that the strong bond they all share to have the united family you always dreamed of.

All set for the second season. (DisneyPlus)

In the new episodes we will see again Karla Farfan (Pauline), mauritius isaac (Pablo Sandoval), Alfonso Borbolla (Riches) and daniel haddad (Gamboo). And the actors will join Charles Morett (Hello), Gabriel Nuncio (Moncho Cruz), Julius Graham (George) and Monica Dionne (Dr. Good).

Produced by BTF for Disney+, dads on request It became the most watched original o Disney production on the entire platform and was encouraged to show and also to claim the role of parents in the family nucleus, showing a story that is led by a non-traditional family. During the past month of July, Dads on request was positioned in the top 10 of the most watched series worldwide on the entire platform With The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy Y mrs marvelamong other productions according to information provided from BTF.

