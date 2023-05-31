The rear camera of the iPhone 16 would take a curious leap in time in its design

- Advertisement -

According to a tweet from @URedditorApple intends to change the design of the cameras in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. It is important to note that we are not talking about this year’s models, but about what will arrive in 2024. Since the iPhone 13, the rear cameras of non-Pro units are integrated diagonally. However, it seems that the Cupertino company will return to the vertical design it used before.

An unexpected design change in the iPhone 16

It is not known with certainty the reason why Apple plans to make this change, but surely it is not only for aesthetic reasons (also). Most likely, the firm makes this move because they are helps organize some components inside the phone. In addition, the source of the information says that the change will make “the device instantly recognizable as the latest model.”

The reliability of this data is enough to take it into account, since we are talking about a person who indicated some details about how Apple’s “App Clips” would work some time ago. By the way, this is also one of those who indicate that, due to an “independent confirmation”, it is certain that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscope lens.

A camera placement that is not new

Both iPhone 16 models are rumored to return to the vertical rear camera layout. This way of organizing the sensors has already been seen before in Apple phones, the last model that integrated them in this way being the iPhone 12. Therefore, what the firm with the bitten apple would do is take a leap back in time, but with a way of working that is already known and, consequently, is known to be effective.

Other options expected in future phones

There are strong rumors that the iPhone 16 Pro series will include screensbigger eyes (specifically, 6.3 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 for the Pro Max variant). And non-Pro models of the iPhone 16 will once again have vertically mounted rear cameras. And now it looks like the basic versions of the 2024 range of phones will change the way the rear camera sensors are integrated. We will see if all this is satisfied, but the truth is that both leaks aim to be completely reliable.

