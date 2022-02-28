MobileAndroidTech News

The Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro Spain: price and availability of the high-end with elegant design

By: Brian Adam

Date:

We met the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro in the first days of January, after they were officially presented in China, although the global version was long in coming. Now, the two high-end mobiles are already available in Spain.

The Realme GT 2 are two high-end design terminals, with a series of exclusive innovations in various subjects, fast charging, remarkable screens and much, lots of raw power. If all this sounds appetizing to you, soon you will be able to get one.

Price and availability of the Realme GT2 and GT 2 Pro

realmegt2

The Realme GT2 will go on sale on March 15 at Amazon, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt for a price of 549.99 euros or 599.99 euros for the 8+128 or 12+256 GB versions respectively, but on the 15th and March 16 will have a special offer: 449.99 euros for the 8+128 GB or 599.99 euros for the 12+256, but with a Realme Watch 2 Pro as a gift).

  • Realme GT 2 8+128GB: 549.99 euros (449.99 euros in introductory offer)

  • Realme GT 2 12+256GB: 599.99 euros (with Realme Watch 2 Pro as a gift as an introductory offer)

For his part, the Realme GT 2 Pro It will go on sale on March 8 at Amazon, PcComponentes and El Corte Inglés for a price of 749.99 euros for the 8+128 GB or 849.99 euros for the 12+256 GB. From March 8 to March 16, they will have an introductory offer for which the 8 + 128 GB will cost 649.99 euros and the 12 + 256 GB, 749.99 euros.

  • Realme GT 2 Pro 8+128GB: 749.99 euros (649.99 euros in introductory offer)

  • Realme GT 2 Pro 12+256GB: 849.99 euros (749.99 euros in introductory offer)

Design, power and photography

Realme

The two Realme GT 2 brothers share design lines and some of their specifications, although obviously the Pro model is the one that puts all the meat on the grill (in exchange for being more expensive). This is quite evident on the screen, which has 2K resolution and Gorilla Victus protection on the Realme GT 2 Pro, while it is Full HD + and Gorilla Glass 5 in the standard model. In both cases, AMOLED, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and a tactile response of no less than 1,000 Hz.

We also have differences in power. While the Realme GT 2 Pro mounts the latest processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Realme Gt 2 makes do with last year’s Snapdragon 888. In terms of RAM, storage and battery, there are no big differences: 8 or 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 5,000 mAh fast charging.

realmegt2ygt2pro

In photography, the Realme GT 2 Pro bets on a triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensor, with a wide angle also of 50 megapixels with a viewing angle of 150 degrees and fisheye effect and a 40x lens for microscopy photography. The camera of the Realme GT 2 is more “standard”, also triple 50 megapixels, but with a traditional wide angle and a macro lens.

In both cases, the terminals come with a design that is very much their own, the result of a new collaboration with the industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, with Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 pre-installed, stereo speakers and the fingerprint reader under the screen.

Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro data sheet

Realme GT2

Realme GT 2 Pro

Screen

AMOLED 6.62″
FullHD+
120Hz
Touch response 1,000 Hz
Gorilla Glass 5

AMOLED 6.7″
2K
120Hz
Touch response 1,000 Hz
Gorilla Glass Victus

Dimensions and weight

162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6mm
199.8g

163.2 x 74.7 x 8.18mm
199g

Processor

Snapdragon 888

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM

8 / 12GB

8 / 12GB

Storage

128 / 256GB

128 / 256GB

Frontal camera

16MP

32MP

Rear camera

50MP f/1.8
Lens f/2.2 UGA 119º
macro lens

50MP f/1.8
50MP UGA 150º
3MP microscope 40x

Battery

5,000mAh
65W fast charge

5,000mAh
65W fast charge

OS

android 12
Realme UI 3.0

android 12
Realme UI 3.0

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
gps
NFC
usb type c

5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
gps
NFC
usb type c

Others

stereo speakers
Fingerprint reader under the screen
NFC in “360 degrees”

stereo speakers
Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

From 749.99 euros

From 549.99 euros
