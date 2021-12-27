The Realme 9i runs out of secrets after appearing on Aliexpress

The successor to the Realme 8i seems to be right around the corner. After having gone through all the certifying entities there and to have and seeing its design leaked in renders, the last leak of the Realme 9i comes from its listing on Aliexpress, which reveals some specs.

Everything indicates that we will meet the Realme 9i and possibly also other members of the Realme 9 series during the next month of January. Leaks place it as a mid-range with Snapdragon 680, 50 megapixel camera and great battery.

Realme 9i just around the corner

Of the Realme 9i we do not lack too much to know. Its appearance was first leaked in the form of renders and then confirmed – at least the backside – after being certified by the FCC. This certification detailed some aspects such as the 5,000 mAh battery or the fact that it would come with Android 11 with Realme UI 2.

Your listing on Aliexpress by the official Realme store gives us a few more clues. The detail of the 33W fast charge, the 4 + 128 GB version, the 6.59-inch Full HD screen, the 50-megapixel main camera and the 16-megapixel front camera, as well as the fingerprint reader on one side.

Although some data should be taken with caution – for example, it says that it does not have a minijack but in previous leaks it did – these data coincide with previous leaks. According to this information, the Realme 9i would mount a Snapdragon 680, with a 50 + 8 + 2 megapixel triple camera and a 6.59-inch LCD screen with 90 Hz refresh.

Putting it all together, we have a future mid-range with a good design which may be accompanied by an adjusted price. We still do not know when the Realme 9 series will be officially announced, but rumors place the presentation in january of 2022.

Via | Gizmochina

Images | 91Mobiles