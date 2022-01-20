The Realme 9 Pro+, revealed: a good dose of power and 5G connectivity

Last year we were able to give a good account of the Realme 8 Pro, a mid-range that we quite liked and that came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G inside. OnLeaks has just completely gutted the next Realme mid-range, the Realme 9 Pro+, a new nomenclature that debuts this high-end family.

We already know its design and most specifications, so we are going to completely review everything that is known about this phone, which aspires to stand up to the next launches of rivals such as Xiaomi.

This will be the Realme 9 Pro +, according to leaks

At the design level, the Realme 9 Pro+ will follow the line of what we have been seeing for a few years. Clean lines, very similar to OPPO’s, with a generous rear camera module and a glossy finish, in the case of this leak, in black.

On the front, a fairly large lower chin is intuited, with more balanced sides and upper part with respect to the size of the bezel. And speaking of the front, it houses a 6.43-inch panel, with AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The leaked processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 920, a 5G platform accompanied by up to 8 + 256 GB of memory, quite an ambitious setup. To feed the set, a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge will arrive, still unknown, although the 65W that Realme usually includes in some of its models is not ruled out.

The camera sensor will jump to 50 megapixels, accompanied by two other sensors inside the module

the main camera It will have a 50 megapixel sensor, accompanied by an ultra wide angle of 8 and a third camera of 2 megapixels. The selfie, according to the leak, will be 16 megapixels. There is no confirmed date for the launch of the Realme 9 Pro+, but everything indicates that we will see it during the first quarter of the year.

