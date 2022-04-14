The Realme 9 Pro+ dresses up with a special Free Fire edition

The fashionable Battle Royale for mobile phones has baptized a special edition of one of Realme’s best phones, the Realme 9 Pro+. With high-end features, and a design adapted to the aesthetics of the popular gamethe special edition of the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire will be presented in Spain on April 21.

If there are special editions of movies, records and even jeans, why shouldn’t the same exclusivity technique be applied to smartphones? A good part of the brands has specialized in marketing some of its key models honored with a movie or video game, as in the case of the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition. And Realme has a mobile that is inspired by another game, this one more current.

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire will be presented in Spain on April 21

Content of the special edition. Realme Thailand

The brand announced today the next presentation of its personalized mobile with the Free Fire game, this will be presented in Spain on April 21 to be marketed soon after. As a curiosity, the phone is already available in countries like Thailand.

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire maintains the hardware of the original mobile to completely change the exterior aesthetics, adapting the style that prevails in the Battle Royale for mobiles. Customized back face and with the Free Fire logo, exclusive packaging with the motifs of the game, stickers and even a map of the island printed inside the box. This special edition is perfect for those who hang out at Free Fire.

The mobile should be identical in hardware to the original Realme 9 Pro+. From the features that appear on Realme’s Thai website, the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire includes the Dimensity 920 as a brain, offers a combination of RAM and maximum storage of 8/256 GB, It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen at 90 Hz and a 4,500 mAh battery with 66 W fast charge. Among other technical details.

The Spanish presentation is scheduled for April 21. It will be that day when we will know the exact date of purchase and how much the item will be worth. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire in Spain. As an approximation, this special version costs about 326 euros at the exchange rate in Thailand.