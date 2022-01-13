The Realme 9 Pro, completely filtered: fewer sensors and lower charging speed in exchange for 5G and more battery

Realme has started the year by announcing two new terminals in its GT line (the Realme GT2 and the Realme GT2 Pro) and a special edition of the GT2 Neo inspired by Dragon Ball Z. But it seems that the Chinese company is also finalizing the successors of the family Realme 8. The other day the Realme 9i launched in Vietnam and now they have leaked the main features and design from its older brother, the Realme 9 Pro.

The renders and the list of specifications published by @OnLeaks and SmartPrix advance us that the successor to the Realme 8 Pro will once again bet on Qualcomm for its brain, but this time with 5G, it will have a larger battery and will increase the refresh rate on the screen. In return, the future Realme 9 Pro I would lose a sensor in the rear camera and lower the upload speed.

Fewer sensors and lower resolution

The leaked renders show us a screen with tighter bezels and a perforation in the upper left corner to house the front camera. At the rear, we notice the ‘Realme’ branding and a triple camera setup with LED flash in a rectangular module.

The volume control would be located on the left side, while the right would be reserved for the power button. The published images would correspond to Midnight Black color unit (black), but two more shades are also expected: Aurora Green (green) and Sunrise Blue (blue).

If the Realme 9 Pro finally mounts the Snapdragon 695 chipset, it means that, unlike its predecessor, it will have 5G connectivity

Regarding its specifications, the leak speaks of a 6.59-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a fingerprint sensor under the panel. Inside, we would have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset combined with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. That means, therefore, that 5G connectivity would win over its predecessor.

The Realme 9 Pro is also expected to include a 5000 mAh battery supports 33 W fast charge (4,500 mAh and 50 W in the previous model). In the photographic section, everything points to a 16 MP front camera and a triple rear camera with a 64 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide angle and a third 2 MP sensor for macro photography or depth readings (the configuration of the Realme 8 Pro’s camera is 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP).

Via | SmartPrix