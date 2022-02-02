The realme 9 Pro are just around the corner: this is their specifications and design

After the numerous accumulated rumours, it has finally been the brand itself that has decided today to reveal the final design of the new realme 9 Pro, the next top-of-the-range series from the Chinese company. Maintaining its bold and elegant spirit, the design of these models makes it the first smartphone in Europe with a cover that changes color depending on the light that falls on it.

To achieve this effect on the rear, realme has developed various photochromism techniques and has used organic photochromic materials (GOOSE). The company has made a great effort in design and everything has been measured to the millimeter, from the thickness of the layer where the color change occurs as well as the way in which the color changes, to the strength of the bond between the rear crystals.

However, as we said, this is not the only known information about the realme 9 Pro, having already been leaked. practically complete the specifications of both terminals.

Starting with your screen, it is expected a 6.59-inch super AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolutions, a refresh rate increased to 120 Hz, and HDR10 support on the Pro model; while curiously, the realme 9 Pro + would have a slightly lower one, maintaining a Super AMOLED panel reduced to 6.43 inches with a refresh rate of only 90 Hz. Although it does not stop emphasizing that both models will have a fingerprint reader under the screen.

Returning to its back cover, not only will this new color format stand out, but also its camera distribution, with a triple configuration very similar to that of the latest iPhones, with three irregularly distributed sensors within a square island.

Thus, within this configuration of cameras we will find a 50 megapixel main sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a third 2-megapixel camera whose function has not yet been specified. On the other hand, the photography section of this phone will be completed with a 16-megapixel front camera.

However, the issue of hardware is still one of the great unknowns, without knowing if they will finally opt for the solutions of Qualcomm or MediaTek, or again both. And it is that the realme 8 and 8 Pro used the Snapdragon 720G in 4G, while the realme 8 5G equipped a Dimensity 700 processor. In fact, rumors currently suggest that both realme 9 Pro and realme 9 Pro+ will have chipsets size 810 and Dimension 920 respectively, while a future version adapted to 5G networks would come equipped with the Snapdragon 695.

Regarding its availability, although for the moment the company has not wanted to share a specific date for the launch of the new Realme 9 Pro family, the latest leaks suggest that the company would be preparing a presentation event for next February 15.