The Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ will change color in sunlight: Realme has shown its design before the presentation

There is less and less to meet the successors of the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro; in fact, the company itself has confirmed that series 9 will arrive in Spain this month of February. In addition to the leaks that have been emerging around the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, the Chinese manufacturer is generating excitement among its followers with the confirmation of some details of its future phones.

For example, already has announced that both models will make the leap to 5G connectivity and the Realme 9 Pro+ will be the first terminal in Europe to assemble the MediaTek Dimensity 920. Now, in addition, he has published some images that show us his design, a design that, according to Realmechanges color with sunlight thanks to a double-layer photochromic process.

Turns from blue to red under sunlight or ultraviolet light

Realme has revealed the design of the Realme 9 Pro, which will be the first smartphones in Europe with a cover that changes color depending on the light that falls on it. And we say “in Europe” because the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro already have this “chameleon” feature, but they have not come out of the Asian market.

As reported by the brand, the color change on the back can be found in the “Sunrise Blue” version of both the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+. In both cases, the back cover turns from blue to red in five seconds under sunlight or ultraviolet and it turns blue again when we protect it from light.

To achieve this effect on the back, explains Realme, they have carried out more than 200 tests with organic photochromic materials (OCA), “altering” the molecular structure so that the material changes color and returns to the original quickly through a double-layer photochromic process. One of those organic layers is made up of photochromic lenses and glass to ensure viscosity and increase the color rendering rate by 40%.

In addition to the color change, Realme has confirmed that the 9 series has a thickness of only 7.99 mm and a weight of 182 g. At the moment, there is no official date for its presentation, but the manufacturer assures that it will take place “in the next few days” and that Europe will be the first market where its Realme 9 Pro will arrive.