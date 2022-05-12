The realme 9 lands with a 108-megapixel main sensor and an adjusted price

After the recent arrival of the rest of his family, finally the base models of the realme 9 land in our countrysurprising with two versions that will include compatibility with 5G networks, a main camera sensor of up to 108 megapixels, and tremendously cheap prices below 300 euros.

realme 9 specifications

realme 9 4G realme 9 5G Operating system Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 Screen 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080) and 90 Hz 6.6-inch IPS/LCD, FullHD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080) and 120 Hz SoC Snapdragon 680 + Adreno 610 Snapdragon 695 5G + Adreno 619 RAM 4 or 6GB 6 or 8GB Storage 64 or 128GB 128GB Frontal camera 16 megapixels 16 megapixels main chamber 50-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel B/W sensor and 2-megapixel macro 108 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 megapixel macro connectivity 4G, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB-C 5G, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB-C Battery 5,000 mAh with fast charge at 33 W 5,000 mAh with fast charge at 18 W Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99 millimeters 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 millimeters Weight 178 grams 191 grams Price From €279.99 From €229.99

Despite being two versions of the same device, the differences between the 4G and 5G variants are quite noticeable in terms of technical specifications. And it is that curiously it is el realme 9 4G which will have the most powerful componentsequipping a Samsung HM6 sensor with 108 megapixels and accompanied by an ultra wide-angle lens, in addition to a Super AMOLED screen, and a Snapdragon 680 processor accompanied by up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage.

For its part, the realme 9 5G cuts practically everything, yes, including its price. And the only positive changes are the inclusion of a Snapdragon 695 processor, which guarantees connectivity with the new wireless networks; and the update of its IPS screen panel, with a refresh rate that will reach 120hz. As for the rest of the specifications, we find a cut in its memory and storage, with a base model of only 4 + 64 GB, reaching a larger version of 6 + 128 GB.

On the other hand, we will also notice a large cut in terms of photography, dispensing with the 108-megapixel sensor. to return to the same 50 megapixel lens present in the rest of its family. Although luckily, its battery remains intact, with a 5,000 mAh battery, however reducing its fast charging system to 18W compared to 33W of the 4G model.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find both phones available through the brand’s official website as well as other distributors such as Amazon, enjoying a small promotional launch offer until May 14: