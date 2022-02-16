The realme 9 arrive in Spain with their brutal fast charge

The company really has announced that it is putting up for sale three new terminals for sale in Spain with the aim of increasing its sales quota, which is gradually growing. Practically all market segments are touched, so surely on some occasion you are going to consider buying some of them, since they have the most interesting virtues.

We are talking about the realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro + and 9i, devices that use an operating system android 12 all and that, in addition, include very striking designs where a metal finish of different colors is not lacking. In addition, work has also been carried out very successfully so that the thicknesses are as small as possible (the best of the announced models is below eight millimeters, a spectacular mark). We tell you what each of the new phones offers.

Realme 9 Pro Features

This is a terminal intended to compete in the mid-range product. It has a good finish and options as striking as the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. In addition, you have the option of increase RAM using internal storage (up to 5 GB) and the temperature control it has is excellent -since a vapor chamber cooling system is used for it-. This is the most important thing it offers:

really

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G with Adreno 619 GPU

RAM: 6 or 8 GB

Storage: 128 or 256 GB type UFS 2.2

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge

Screen: 6.6-inch IPS with Full HD + resolution (401 dpi) with 120 Hz refresh rate

Rear camera: 64 MP the main sensor accompanied by two other 8 + 2 megapixels

Front camera: 16 MP

Others: 5G; NFC; USB Type-C; headphone jack; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Dimensions and weight: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 millimeters and 195 grams

In what has to do with what you have to pay to buy it from February 23, you can get the cheapest model of this phone from 329.99 euros. Therefore, it offers a great quality/price ratio.

The most powerful is the realme 9 Pro+

This is a more powerful terminal that has a very slim designsince it is finer. With the same option as the previous device to increase RAM, it has improvements in the camera that are very interesting and the fingerprint reader is integrated into the screen. This is what you should know about mobile:

really

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G with Mali-G69 MC4 GPU

RAM: 6 or 8 GB

Storage: 128 or 256 GB type UFS 2.2

Battery: 4,500 mAh with 65W SuperDart fast charge

Screen: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (409 dpi) with 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5

Rear camera: 50 MP the main sensor with optical stabilization accompanied by two other 8 + 2 megapixels

Front camera: 16 MP

Others: 5G; NFC; USB Type-C; headphone jack; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Dimensions and weight: 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99 millimeters and 182 grams

You can buy this smartphone from February 23 in Spain with a price from 399.99 eurosan amount of the most interesting taking into account all that it offers.

This is the realme 9i

Finally, this third model that arrives destined for the entry range can be obtained from 229.99 eurosand it can become the perfect choice for those who do not have great needs when using the phone.

really

Processor: Snapdragon 680 with Adreno 610 GPU

RAM: 4 or 6 GB

Storage: 64 or 128 GB type UFS 2.2 (expandable)

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge

Screen: 6.6-inch IPS with Full HD + resolution (401 dpi) and 90 Hz refresh rate

Rear camera: 50 MP main sensor accompanied by two other 2 + 2 megapixels

Front camera: 16 MP

Others: 4G; USB Type-C; headphone jack; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Dimensions and weight: 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 millimeters and 190 grams

Some complete models that are a good purchase option and that once again position the realme company as one of the most interesting that currently exist in the market. Has any of the new smartphones that have been presented today caught your attention?

