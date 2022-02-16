Tech NewsMobile

The realme 9 arrive in Spain with their brutal fast charge

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The realme 9 arrive in Spain with their brutal fast charge

The company really has announced that it is putting up for sale three new terminals for sale in Spain with the aim of increasing its sales quota, which is gradually growing. Practically all market segments are touched, so surely on some occasion you are going to consider buying some of them, since they have the most interesting virtues.

We are talking about the realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro + and 9i, devices that use an operating system android 12 all and that, in addition, include very striking designs where a metal finish of different colors is not lacking. In addition, work has also been carried out very successfully so that the thicknesses are as small as possible (the best of the announced models is below eight millimeters, a spectacular mark). We tell you what each of the new phones offers.

Read:

Xiaomi, 120W charging is coming to the first smartphone!

Realme 9 Pro Features

This is a terminal intended to compete in the mid-range product. It has a good finish and options as striking as the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. In addition, you have the option of increase RAM using internal storage (up to 5 GB) and the temperature control it has is excellent -since a vapor chamber cooling system is used for it-. This is the most important thing it offers:

realme 9 pro phone
really

  • Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G with Adreno 619 GPU
  • RAM: 6 or 8 GB
  • Storage: 128 or 256 GB type UFS 2.2
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge
  • Screen: 6.6-inch IPS with Full HD + resolution (401 dpi) with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Rear camera: 64 MP the main sensor accompanied by two other 8 + 2 megapixels
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Others: 5G; NFC; USB Type-C; headphone jack; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Dimensions and weight: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 millimeters and 195 grams

In what has to do with what you have to pay to buy it from February 23, you can get the cheapest model of this phone from 329.99 euros. Therefore, it offers a great quality/price ratio.

The most powerful is the realme 9 Pro+

This is a more powerful terminal that has a very slim designsince it is finer. With the same option as the previous device to increase RAM, it has improvements in the camera that are very interesting and the fingerprint reader is integrated into the screen. This is what you should know about mobile:

realme 9 pro+ phone
really

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G with Mali-G69 MC4 GPU
  • RAM: 6 or 8 GB
  • Storage: 128 or 256 GB type UFS 2.2
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh with 65W SuperDart fast charge
  • Screen: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (409 dpi) with 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5
  • Rear camera: 50 MP the main sensor with optical stabilization accompanied by two other 8 + 2 megapixels
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Others: 5G; NFC; USB Type-C; headphone jack; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Dimensions and weight: 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99 millimeters and 182 grams

You can buy this smartphone from February 23 in Spain with a price from 399.99 eurosan amount of the most interesting taking into account all that it offers.

This is the realme 9i

Finally, this third model that arrives destined for the entry range can be obtained from 229.99 eurosand it can become the perfect choice for those who do not have great needs when using the phone.

realme 9i phone
really

  • Processor: Snapdragon 680 with Adreno 610 GPU
  • RAM: 4 or 6 GB
  • Storage: 64 or 128 GB type UFS 2.2 (expandable)
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge
  • Screen: 6.6-inch IPS with Full HD + resolution (401 dpi) and 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Rear camera: 50 MP main sensor accompanied by two other 2 + 2 megapixels
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Others: 4G; USB Type-C; headphone jack; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Dimensions and weight: 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 millimeters and 190 grams

Some complete models that are a good purchase option and that once again position the realme company as one of the most interesting that currently exist in the market. Has any of the new smartphones that have been presented today caught your attention?

>

Previous articleNintendo Switch will start using AMD FSR, and this could improve its life cycle
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Mobile

The realme 9 arrive in Spain with their brutal fast charge

The company really has announced that it is putting up for sale three new terminals for sale...
Gaming

Nintendo Switch will start using AMD FSR, and this could improve its life cycle

The documentation for the Nintendo Switch Sports game contains a direct reference to AMD's FSR technology, specifically to...
Tech News

Metamates and a news channel in France. This is what’s new on Facebook

Facebook is not going through a hot streak. Since its inception, it had a very clear business...
Smart Gadgets

Google designs a smart lamp that everyone will want to have

Since Google decided to launch hardware devices, its product catalog has not stopped growing. It is...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.