The Realme 8i arrives in Spain with a discount for advance purchase: official price and availability

At the beginning of September, Realme presented a new mobile phone with a 120Hz screen. The Realme 8i initially debuted in international lands and it only remained for the brand to decide to bring it to Europe and, of course, to Spain. And the landing has already taken place officially, the Realme 8i is already among us.

The model arrives, as we said, with a 120Hz screen to become an economical alternative within a ‘gaming’ sector increasingly full of options, and it succeeds going on sale for 199 euros on the manufacturer’s website. But in addition to this, the Realme 8i has more to offer us.

Realme 8i datasheet

Realme 8i Screen LCD 6.6 “

Full HD +

120 Hz

180 Hz tactile response Dimensions and weight 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm

194 g. Processor Helio G96 RAM 4/6 GB Storage 64/128 GB Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.05 Rear camera 50 MP f / 1.8

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 mono Battery 5,000 mAh

18W fast charge OS Android 11

Realme UI 2.0 Connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 199 euros

A mobile with the Helio G96 in front

The Realme 8i bequeathed with the most powerful Helio G to date, the Helio G96 to offer enough performance to shoot demanding games, and was accompanied by 4GB and 64GB in its most modest version, and 128GB on the top, plus an additional 5GB of virtual RAM. All powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

On the screen, the phone offers a 120Hz LCD display, a 6.6-inch with fullHD + resolution and that also takes the touch refresh up to 180Hz. The phone also has a triple rear camera with 50 megapixels f / 1.8, 2 megapixels for portraits and another 2 megapixels for light collection, in addition to 16 megapixels f / 2.5 for selfies.

With the new phone we have only 4G in addition to WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, with a USB type C port for charging and file transfer. The model, as we said, now arrives in Spain at a price of 199 euros on the Realme website, although we have 20 euros discount the first days if we are one of the most experienced when it comes to getting it.