The realme 11 Pro 5G series: 200 MP SuperZoom camera and a luxurious design

Realme today officially launched the realme 11 5G series in China. This new series includes the devices realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G.

As the flagship product, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G becomes the phone with the best camera of the brand this year. Both the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G offer a luxurious design, made together with former Gucci print and textile designer Matteo Menotto.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G becomes the flagship with the world’s first 200MP SuperZoom camera, the most powerful within its price range. Not only does it offer photographic experiences thanks to its zoom capabilities or higher pixels, but this phone also offers immense improvements in its design, battery life or memory.

World’s first 200 MP superzoom camera with 4X zoom

realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a sensor Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom improved, a large sensor size of 1/1.4″ and an aperture of f/1.69. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G also supports 200MP direct output and each pixel contributes to the quality of the final image.

This device supports 4x lossless zoom, allowing you to take ultra-high-resolution photos from a distance. It also has Auto-zoom function: with a single touch the phone will automatically recognize the selected area and intelligently zoom to a perfectly framed angle.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G also makes the leap to flagship camera setup with modes SuperOIS, Super NightScape, Moon Mode and Starry Mode Pro enabled, providing more freedom in capturing images. Users can explore the world and discover the joy of photography with Sony’s 32MP selfie camera, and its group portrait tools or One Take mode. It also features Street Photography Mode 4.0.

Luxury design with a back inspired by Gucci prints

The realme 11 series has not only made progress in the image of smartphones, but also in aesthetic design. The Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green and Astral Black colors have been developed by the realme design studio in collaboration with Matteo Menotto, former textile and print designer for GucciI.

This model uses premium manufacturing processes. The three-dimensional hand-stitched design draws attention to the three-dimensional texture, and the vegan lychee leather provides a stunning, edgy tone.

Premium configuration with curved vision screen

realme 11 Pro 5G comes with the same premium display configuration as realme 11 Pro+5G. It features a 120Hz Curved Vision Display with the world’s first 2160Hz PWM dimming. It also features Sunlight Screen and 20,000 levels of automatic brightness adjustment, and has been awarded two prestigious eye protection certificates by TÜV Rheinland for dedication to comfort and

Powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, it comes standard with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Apart from the camera and the design, realme 11 Pro+ 5G also stands out as a powerful all-rounder, it includes a 100W SUPERVOOC charging and a 5000mAh battery.



