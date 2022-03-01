The reactions will have animations on WhatsApp, that’s how they will be

If there is an improvement that is being asked for in WhatsApp, this is the reactions to the messages. The company has not yet implemented them, and this makes it lag behind options such as Facebook or Telegram. But its deployment is close, and something that shows that this is so is that it has just been known what the animation that will appear when they are used will be. Thanks to a video published by WABetaInfo, it has been possible to find out what this option will be like in mobile terminals (it remains to be seen if it will be exactly the same in the web or computer versions). And, the truth is that it seems quite clear that the final decision in this regard is to use a way of acting similar to the one that currently exists on Facebook. So there won’t be anything groundbreaking, at least that’s what it sounds like (and, contrary to some media speculation, there doesn’t seem to be any associated sound… which is great news). How animations will work in reactions The first thing you will have to do is click on the message you want to reply to using a reaction and hold for a moment until it is highlighted (that is, you will do the same as for choose it for any other function). Once this is done, you will see just above all the options that can be used to show what you think about it quickly. An example would be the heart, the surprise and even the hand with the thumb up – up to a total of six. Once you select the one you are interested in, in the lower right area of ​​the terminal screen, both iOS and Android, you will see that an animation appears that allows you to see how the selection is sent and, then, what is added in the usual way. sent to chat It is still something curious, but the truth is that it is certain that more than one will love it when they use the reactions that, obviously, are inspired by their operation to those already used on Facebook. Is there much left for WhatsApp to have reactions? Well, the normal thing is to think not, since for a long time they have been including the corresponding improvements that are prepared so that WhatsApp has the possibility of using the reactions. But it is no less true that they are taking much longer than expected, and that is why it is difficult to make a forecast in this regard. What is certain is that in version 2.22.6.6 it includes the animations, and those who use the trial version of the messaging application will be able to see it… Therefore, perhaps it is already a few weeks before its final deployment for everyone the users. We will see if this is so. >