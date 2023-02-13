5G News
HomeLatest newsThe Radicalization of Édouard Louis

The Radicalization of Édouard Louis

By Abraham
When his debut novel caused a sensation in France, Édouard Louis was just 21. The End of Eddy (originally published in 2014 as En finir avec Eddy Bellegueule) was an unflinching account of Louis’s difficult childhood as a gay boy in Hallencourt, a postindustrial village in northern France. In this world, the men were monstrous alcoholics, the women were trapped in miserable marriages, and the children were too many. Louis chronicled a community ravaged by addiction and violence and abandoned by the state. He described the working class at its worst: These men and women weren’t just tired and hungry; they were resentful, callous, and racist. To make life even tougher for luckless little Eddy Bellegueule (Louis’s birth name), they also proved to be viciously homophobic.

French critics were divided in their judgment of The End of Eddy—some revered it, others reviled it. But they were united in their fascination. The poverty Louis described was so wretched that some questioned the book’s veracity. (His response: “Every word of this book is true.”) The Parisian elite had not only forgotten about the rural working class; they refused to be reminded of its existence.

Louis’s sophomore effort, History of Violence (2016), a harrowing account of a brutal sexual assault by a Kabyle (Algerian) man that he met on the streets of Paris, cemented his status as one of France’s preeminent novelists. Praised for its “raw honesty,” the novel recounted both Louis’s rape and the subsequent post-traumatic stress in relentless detail. As in The End of Eddy, Louis dissected his most private experiences to probe pressing societal issues: class, race, sexuality, immigration, and the penal system.

Since then, Louis has found both critical and commercial success around the world—topping best-seller lists, winning prestigious literary honors, being profiled in influential newspapers and magazines. Two of his works have been adapted for the stage; in 2022, he starred as himself at an august Brooklyn theater.

Another writer may have disappeared into the prizes and parties of the metropole. Yet even if, as Louis himself acknowledges, he has adopted the manners and customs of the elite, he refuses to adopt their indifference. Instead, admirably, he has used his influence to remind his new friends about people like his parents. Along with the philosopher Didier Eribon and the sociologist Geoffroy de Lagasnerie, Louis has established himself as part of a new group of bold and uncompromising voices on the French left; the three men, together and separately, write and speak often and urgently about the needs of France’s working class. Louis doesn’t just write novels; he pens manifestos, attends rallies, and participates in protests. In 2018, he cut short a trip to the United States to join the gilets jaunes protesters in the streets and to defend them in the press. Much of this activity, both literary and extracurricular, is documented on social media. Lagasnerie has defended his and Louis’s social media activity as more than just a millennial indulgence: “On Instagram, we seek to produce a different aesthetic of intellectuals: more real and more exciting.” If de Beauvoir and Sartre were around now, Lagasnerie seems to imply, they’d be posting pics of the squad too.

