The question of the century: how far away can I connect to my WiFi?

It is clear that one of the most important connections and, above all, the one we use the most throughout the day, especially when we are at home, is WiFi. And not only for our mobiles, but also for tablets, Smart TVs and even home automation devices. For this reason, it is practically essential to have a signal that has the best possible coverage so that it reaches any corner of our home. Quite a fundamental point. Although, not everyone knows how far your WiFi reaches .

- Advertisement - Surely, you have wondered on more than one occasion how far the wireless connection from the router you have at home reaches. Well, depending on the manufacturer, we will have more or less square meters of coverage that will be able to cover each of the points of our houses. But, How far does your WiFi connection go? ASUS Iris Xe performance with Intel DG1 GPU: Below RX 550 what is the wifi distance First of all, keep in mind that not all wireless connections will reach the same distance. More than anything, because it will depend on the number and type of wireless access points that have been used to have the network. For example, in a house, a simple router with a WiFi connection can cover the house, but it won’t go much further, and if it does, the signal will be low. However, there are different factors that we must take into account.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, there are buildings that have networks of access points with which large spaces can be easily covered. Wireless access points have even been developed that take the connection to several square kilometers. Although, following the specifications of the different manufacturers, it must be taken into account that the type of belt that we use in the routers Wifi (for Wi-Fi 5 standard):

bands of 2.4GHz can reach up to 46 meters indoors being superior outdoors, since reaches 92 meters .

can reach up to being superior outdoors, since . bands of 5GHzwill be lower, 15 meters indoors And till 30 meters outdoors.

Nevertheless, the teams with WiFi 6 (802.11ax) have a greater range thanks to making modifications in the modulation. Reaching, for example, up to 70 meters indoors and 250 meters outdoors in 2.4 GHz.

What influences your coverage

- Advertisement -

However, we will not always have the same distance to be able to connect to the wireless connection at home. Basically because there are different factors that could make it difficult for us to have a good WiFi signal. So, in those cases, we will only have the option to amplify the signal. In any case, these are the factors that influence: