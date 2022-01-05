The QD-OLED technology, explained: this is how the panels with which Samsung aspires to put LG’s OLEDs against the ropes work

The cards are already on the table. The QD-OLED panels (Quantum Dot-Organic Light Emitting Diode) for TVs made by Samsung have already seen the light officially. In 2019, the South Korean media revealed that this company was working on them, although the development of these panels certainly began several years before. Since then the information has been arriving by dropper, but the important thing is that, as we anticipated at the beginning of last December, they are already here.

The first brand to officially announce the launch of a TV equipped with Samsung’s new QD-OLED panel has been Sony. At the moment this technology will only be available in its flagship model during 2022, the Master Series A95K, but it is very likely that when the next generation arrives this panel technology be extended to other TV ranges of the Japanese brand. And of course other manufacturers are also likely to announce their own QD-OLED models in the coming weeks.

Sony was the first manufacturer to introduce a QD-OLED TV. Then Samsung will arrive, and possibly other companies will join next.

What has surprised us is that Sony was the first to show us a TV with a QD-OLED panel, and not Samsung, which is, after all, the company that has designed this technology and manufactures the panels. However, we are completely sure that the South Korean company will present very soon (possibly no later than this Friday) their first QD-OLED televisions. And we are because it has been leaked that these TVs are going to be awarded at CES 2022 for their capacity for innovation. The leak comes from the event organization itself, so it is reliable.

On the other hand, it is clear that the arrival of Samsung’s QD-OLED panels to the television market hegemony threatens maintained by LG for years in the field of large-format organic panels. Sony, Panasonic, Philips, Hisense, Loewe, Metz or Vizio, among other brands, will now be able to choose between two providers of OLED panels. LG has a robust technology and a long history, and Samsung has yet to demonstrate how its new panels perform and their reliability, but there is no doubt that the competition will be greater from now on. And this is always good news for users.

QD-OLED: this is how organic panels for Samsung televisions work

The most relevant quality that OLED panels have is its ability to emit light without resorting to an external light source, something that LCD panels must do. This is possible because they use organic diodes, semiconductor electronic components that allow and control the passage of electrical current in only one direction.

The OLED panels manufactured by LG Display are of the W-OLED type (‘White OLED’)

Unlike conventional diodes, those that use organic material have the ability to react to electrical stimulation by emitting light, hence OLED technology be self-emitting.

So far there is no difference between the OLED panels that LG manufactures and those that Samsung is already producing. However, if we stick to the strategy they use to reproduce color, the first significant difference between the two technologies appears. The OLED panels manufactured by LG Display are W-OLED type (White OLED), so the light emitted by each of the self-emitting cells of the panel is white.

The problem is that to compose one, or quantum dots, it takes responsibility for color reproduction.

According to Samsung, the nanocrystals it uses in its self-emitting panels manage to cover 80% of the BT.2020 color space. If they are really capable of delivering this color coverage to us, the colorimetry of the televisions that incorporate them should be very solvent.

In theory removing the RGB filter should allow the panel to deliver superior brightness delivery capability both when measuring the mean value and the peaks. And, in addition, the nanocrystals should be able to reproduce a color space noticeably broader than RGB color filter.

However, the changes proposed by Samsung in the face of W-OLED technology do not end there. Unlike the OLED panels of LG Display, which use white pixels, those of Samsung use blue pixels, so that the nanocrystals will be responsible for acting on the blue light to generate the other two primary colors (Red and green).

This slide describes the precision and richness with which Sony’s A95K TV equipped with a QD-OLED panel reproduces color. In theory the contribution of the green and red color components to each sub-pixel is more precise than in conventional OLED panels.

This transformation is possible thanks to a very interesting property of nanocrystals: their structure allows them modify the wavelength of light, hence they manage to manipulate blue light to generate red and green light from it.

Nanocrystals have the peculiar ability to modify the wavelength of light

“Quantum dots” are a type of nanocrystals composed of semiconductor materials with very curious properties. And it is that its size is so small that its behavior is described by the laws of quantum mechanics, and could not be explained using classical mechanics.

Their electronic characteristics are defined, on the one hand, by their size, and, on the other, by their shape, which explains why nanocrystals are currently being used for very different applicationsSuch as photovoltaic technology, biological labeling, pollutant removal technologies … And, of course, electronics.

The minimum brightness delivery capacity of QD-OLED panels, according to Samsung, is 0.0005 nits (the lower the better). And the maximum amounts to 1000 nits. Plus, its residual brightness is 158 nits, a more attractive figure than the 200 nits that LED-backlit LCD TVs get around.

The challenge during the manufacturing process of quantum dots is to control with great precision the size of the nanocrystals. In this way, it is possible to get particles that shine in any tone of the visible light spectrum when excited by an electric current, colors among which are, of course, red, green and blue that we need to compose the color to through an RGB panel like those used in televisions.

The challenge during the quantum dot manufacturing process is to precisely control the size of the nanocrystals

In any case, it is clear that Samsung is well versed in the techniques of manufacture of quantum dots because it has used this technology profusely in its last generations of QLED televisions. For this reason, a background is assumed that will undoubtedly have been valuable during the set-up of the QD-OLED panels.

In this slide, Sony argues that the nanocrystals built into the QD-OLED panel of its A95K television increase lateral light scattering without limiting color reproduction and brightness delivery. In practice, if this is confirmed, QD-OLED televisions should have wider viewing angles than the already excellent angles of conventional OLED televisions.

QD-OLED: this technology promises a lot, but it still has everything to prove

Everything we have seen up to this point responds to what the theory tells us, but sometimes putting it into practice requires accepting some compromises. There is no doubt that Samsung’s entry into the large-format OLED panel production industry hegemony threatens undisputed that LG has maintained for years, but we cannot ignore that the latter company is already marketing its third generation of OLED panels. And, for this reason, users already know precisely what they are proposing to us. What are your strengths. And also its weaknesses.

Samsung, on the other hand, has yet to show us what its QD-OLED panels offer us. This technology is based on innovations that we know well, such as quantum dots and organic diode arrays, but, even so, is a new panel technologyThe prudent thing is to take nothing for granted until we have a chance to test it thoroughly and first-hand.

QD-OLED is a new panel technology, and the prudent thing is not to take anything for granted until we have a chance to test it thoroughly.

When the time comes we will check if the QD-OLED panels do not suffer from premature degradation of the blue pixels of the matrix; Yes your resilience to retention of static images is identical, better or worse than that of conventional OLED panels; if they really reproduce color as accurately and richly as Sony and Samsung tell us; if its effective maximum brightness delivery capacity is close to 1000 nits, etc.

All this is up in the air, and users will have doubts when the first QD-OLED televisions hit stores and we have the opportunity to see them in action (If possible face to face with conventional W-OLED televisions).

They are likely to live up to expectations because otherwise Samsung might not have decided to market them. And Sony would not have bet on them on your flagship TV by 2022. But, despite these promising signs, we will only know precisely what QD-OLED TVs offer us when we analyze them thoroughly. We cross our fingers to be able to do it soon.