The public preview of Microsoft Loop arrives, the new Microsoft to collaborate online

Although there are many online services focused on offering collaboration spaces, Microsoft is now adding its own proposal in this segment with the arrival, in the public preview phase, of Microsoft Loop.

In essence, the operation of this new platform is quite similar to already established options such as Trello, Asana or Notion, although Microsoft Loop has full integration with Microsoft 365 applications, allowing real-time synchronization of content, and It has functions powered by Artificial Intelligence to facilitate the workflow.



Microsoft Loop is based on three sections, offering in the first place the Workspaces or workspaces, where to accumulate and organize the most important elements on which to work on the project itself.

In a similar way are the Pages, which work as blank areas on which you can interact to shape documents with texts, links, annotations, and other elements, being able to use the available templates to facilitate their start.

Components usher in the future of Office documents

But unlike workspaces and pages is the Components feature, which allows you to convert any page into a block of editable content in real time through another Microsoft 365 application, keeping changes always in sync.

Microsoft points to the component function as the future of Office applications. The company will allow up to a maximum of 50 people to edit a workspace simultaneously, despite the fact that the approach is that projects can be carried out by between 2 and 12 people maximum.

Copilot will also be present to facilitate the workflow

And how could it be otherwise, Loop also has functions powered by Artificial Intelligence.

In this regard, Loop has the integration of Copilot, its new virtual assistant based on GPT-4 to carry out a series of actions, whether they are rewriting texts in the desired length and tone, summaries of contents, suggestions of ideas, among other possibilities, which will speed up the workflow in project development.

Copilot aims to be more powerful than the AI ​​assistants built into competing platforms.

Availability

Microsoft Loop is available in public preview, allowing access to both business and individual accounts. Through the web it will be possible to access having a Microsoft or Azure Active Directory account, although through the mobile applications for Android and iOS only users with business accounts will be able to access, although users with private accounts will soon be able to access as well, according to Microsoft.

