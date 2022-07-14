HomeTech NewsMobileThe public beta of iOS 16 is now available for free: So...

The public beta of iOS 16 is now available for free: So you can download it

Published on

ios 16.jpg
apple introduced iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of the WWDC22. These software updates are packed with new features.

Members of the developer program have been getting their hands on these beta versions since the beginning of June. As in previous years, Apple promised the general public that they would have the opportunity to try these features in July.

Fortunately, The public beta of iOS 16 is now available for free. So there’s no excuse not to try the redesigned lock screen, new collaboration tools, improved iMessage, and more.

As Apple promised last month, the public beta of iOS 16 is now available. Users who are daring enough to try these versions can install them for free. All you have to do is follow the steps detailed below.

  1. Make sure you have an iPhone 8 or newer model.
  2. Visit https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/enroll#ios on your iPhone using Safari. If you use another web browser, the process will not work.
  3. Next, you will find a button Download profile to install the profile. Click on it.
  4. Go to the Settings app – there you will find a notice detailing the steps you need to follow to install the profile.
  5. Follow the steps, restart your iPhone and go to the Software Update section of General Settings.
  6. There you should find the iOS 16 beta available to download and install.

Again, install the iOS 16 beta only if you’re prepared to run into bugs and potential issues. It’s a good idea to install this version on an iPhone that you don’t use on a daily basis.

