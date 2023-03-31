The PS5 sets a new sales record, the rise is meteoric

We can’t stop the PS5 anymore. Since the start of the year, the Sony console has continued to break sales records, and a new milestone has just been passed. Thanks to its dazzling scores in February, it became the best-selling PlayStation in history for a quarter.

Since the start of the year, the PS5 has been talked about a lot for its sales figures. The shortage having finally come to an end, players who have waited for two years can finally rush to the latest generation console and its increasingly extensive toy library. To the point of impacting the entire video game market.

- Advertisement -

Indeed, Matt Piscatella, of the Circana analysis institute, shared a telling figure on Twitter: since last year, sales of consoles and other video game hardware have increased by 29%, from 687 million dollars to $888 million. However, according to the expert, this growth is largely due to the unprecedented success of the PS5.

On the same subject – PS5: how this new feature will save you time installing games

The PS5 is the PlayStation that has sold the most in a quarter

Indeed, and unsurprisingly, the PS5 is the most popular console in February, both in terms of units and revenue generated. As a reminder, it was this month that console sales soared to +457% compared to the previous year. Thus, thanks to this very fruitful month and promising forecasts for March, the PS5 has broken a new historic record for the range.

According to Tom Henderson’s calculations, this is the best-selling PlayStation in a quarter since the brand’s inception. If the PS5 is still far from the heights reached by the PS4, in particular because of a very difficult start, and even less those of the PS2, it is clear that it is now on its way to clinch its throne. And for good reason: there has never been a better time than now to buy the console.

- Advertisement -

Source : Insider Gaming