The ProtonMail calendar app for Android devices is officially here

Proton AG, the company behind ProtonMail and other privacy-focused online services, has just introduced the official release of the Proton Calendar app for Android devices.

Let us remember that Proton AG has set itself the goal of launching services that are easy to use but focused on user privacy, pretending to be an alternative to the Internet services offered by the main technology companies such as Google or Microsoft, among others.



The new alternative to manage calendars for Android devices

Proton Calendar for Android uses the same privacy protections for personal data as ProtonMail does for email messages.

this release marks a new milestone and it comes with all the improvements that have been implemented, according to user feedback, since this application was launched in beta last year.

From Proton AG they understand that:

Your calendar contains a lot of personal data, like who you know and where you meet. This information deserves the same level of protection as your email and files, so Proton Calendar protects the events in your life with the same end-to-end encryption that ProtonMail uses to protect your messages.

Aspects such as the possibility of work with different time zones when setting events, possibility to configure multiple notifications, availability of Dark Mode, and even has its own widget for the home page of mobile devices.

From Proton AG offer two ways to migrate to Proton Calendar, although for this you will have to go to the web.

One of the two ways is using the Easy Switch import tool available in the configuration options, and another is carrying out the import through an ics file in case you have a local calendar.

For Proton AG:

Your events are automatically encrypted the moment they arrive in Proton Calendar, allowing you to keep track of your plans and appointments while keeping your data private.

More information: ProtonMail