The production of the iPhone 14 in trouble: Apple has discovered that a supplier cheats

New controversy around Apple. One of its main screen suppliers is BOE, a Chinese giant that competes every year with Samsung to manufacture the panels that will give life to the different generations of the iPhone. But it is possible that this year it will lose all the orders of the Apple’s next phone.

We knew that BOE was going to be one of the main suppliers of the iPhone 14 screen, but Apple now has its doubts. And they seem to be quite grounded. More than anything because, as reported by the Korean portal The Elec, BOE changed iPhone 13 display components without company permission to pass the strict quality controls carried out by the American manufacturer.

In the midst of a component crisis caused by the global pandemic, BOE struggled to get enough display controller chips. A component that has been one of the most affected by shortages worldwide.

Apple has discovered BOE changing components

On the other hand, BOE was suffering from very poor performance rates, with a large number of units failing Apple’s strict quality checks. It is worth noting that Samsung Display, which is the OLED display manufacturer with the most advanced technologies, usually achieves a 60% rate of return when manufacturing the iPhone screens, which makes it clear that they are really rigid in this aspect.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo iPhone 13 camera splash

The problem is that BOE decided to cheat, reducing the specifications of the iPhone screens that it manufactured without saying anything. According to The Elec, BOE changed the circuit width of the film transistors by making them thicker. With this, its manufacture is simpler, but Apple discovered the trap.

The Chinese company has tried to explain, but Apple has not believed them, as expected. In addition, BOE has asked the company to confirm that they can start production of OLED panels for the iPhone 14, but the firm founded by Steve Jobs has not responded, so everything indicates that BOE will be left without its piece of the cake. .

Is the launch of the iPhone 14 in danger?

Taking into account that Apple is very scrupulous about quality controlsand that BOE has tried to deceive it, it is most likely that the company with the bitten apple will cut ties with the Asian supplier, or at least reduce its orders significantly.

It should be remembered that BOE is the third largest provider of iPhone displays, behind LG Display and Samsung Display. Even so, the Chinese manufacturer expected to receive an order for 40 million units that, with total probability, will ultimately be a much lower order, or they will not ask for units at all.

Most likely, Apple will extend the contract with Samsung or LG to meet the stock, although also It is possible that there will be a first run with fewer available units of the iPhone 14 when it hits the market…

>