In the current episode of the podcast, Heiko Stapf shares the most exciting questions from his product owner training with Oliver Winter.

In this episode, Heiko Stapf is a guest of the product workers. Stapf is one of the most experienced experts for agile product management in German-speaking countries and at the same time a long-standing Certified Scrum Trainer of the Scrum Alliance with a focus on product owner training. He brought the most exciting questions from the participants from his product owner training, which he discussed and answered together with Oliver Winter in this episode.

- Advertisement -

The first part is all about predictability and planning of product development. What should I do as a product owner if, especially from the management, I am expected to be much too binding and committed? What effects does this expectation have on product roadmaps in the Scrum context? Another exciting question from product owner training is the question of the right prioritization at the product backlog level. The discussion then inevitably leads Heiko Stapf and Oliver Winter to collaboration with stakeholders. How should I prioritize if my stakeholders have competing goals?

- Advertisement -

Overall, the podcasters see very exciting topics with great relevance for the daily work of every product owner. The result is a lively discussion between the two, from which they hope that the audience will be able to take one or two impulses with them.

- Advertisement -

The episode and further information can be found under “The product workers: The most exciting questions from my product owner training”.