The product workers: Scrum versus SAFe product owners – a big misunderstanding

Today’s podcast episode is dedicated to a typical : What are the similarities and differences between and SAFe ?

If you ask three Product Owners what they consider their responsibility, you will likely get three very different answers. In many cases, there is a source of disagreement in role interpretation: some product owners work in a Scrum context, while others work as SAFe product owners—a source of common friction.

Scrum vs. SAFe: two different perspectives

So it’s time for Oliver Winter and Dominique Winter to talk about the similarities and differences between the two concepts and role perceptions. From their perspective, the topic is one of the biggest misconceptions in the agile product community: A Scrum product owner is apparently something completely different than a SAFe product owner. And after a few posts and opinions have been washed into the two’s timeline over the past few weeks, now is a good time to take a closer look at the different perspectives.

Winter and Winter also clearly state their own point of view. They clarify that in the product worker podcast, the “Product Owner according to the Scrum schema” is often the focus of the discussions. In good tradition, the episode closes with concrete tips and tricks.

The result and further information can be found under “The product workers: Scrum vs. SAFe Product Owner – a big misunderstanding”.

