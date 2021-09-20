The processor of the Google Pixel 6 seems to have a big surprise: the first Android with two ARM X1 cores

In mid-July, some data was leaked about the processor that the Google Pixel 6 will carry, known as Tensor. The previously filtered as Whitechapel will be the heart of the Google Pixel and there could be surprises in your performance.

In XDA Developers they claim to have data on a source in possession of a Pixel 6, giving this source important information about the distribution of your CPU. The Tensor chip would be the first to arrive with the two great ARM cores: the X1.

Dual core X1 for the Pixel 6 Tensor

ARM’s X1 core is the most powerful to date in mobile technology. We find it in processors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, yes, on both processors in an X1 core configuration accompanied by the rest.

Despite not being a top-of-the-line processor, the source points out that it would be the first on Android with two ARM X1 cores

According to sources from XDA Developers, the Tensor chip of the Google Pixel 6 will be the first to arrive with the two large ARM nuclei, so in high performance, on paper, it should perform quite well. The not so pleasant surprise is that the other two cores for less intensive tasks will be Cortex A76, strange decision.

These cores are from 2018, and there are already two generations ahead, currently the Cortex A78s can be implemented. Finally, it will count, according to the source, with four other Cortex-A55 cores, for low consumption tasks.

2x ARM Cortex-X1 with frequency at 2.80GHz

2x ARM Cortex-A76 with a frequency of 2.25GHz

4x ARM Cortex-A55 at 1.80GHz

In addition to having this distribution, what was leaked months ago is confirmed: the GPU will be the ARM Mali-G78. This is a 2020 GPU, seen in high-end processors like the Exynos 1080. Does not measure up in graphics performance of the latest Adreno, but there is no lack of power.

It also talks about compatibility with Google’s AV1 codec, Samsung’s 5G modem, aptX and aptX HD codecs, as well as compatibility with Sony’s LDAC. In short, the Pixel 6, according to this information, they will have high-end power but not on the front line.

Via | XDA Developers