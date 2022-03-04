The prices of the Xiaomi 12 appear, and they will be at the level of the iPhone

There are just a few days left before the sale in Europe of the range of phones begins Xiaomi 12, and one of the great doubts that exist for now are the prices that each of the models that compose it will have. Well, they have been leaked and, if confirmed, you can now start saving, since they will not be especially cheap.

Last year the terminals we are talking about were announced in China, and it is now when they arrive in our country, so they have taken a little longer to deploy than is desirable for a good number of users. According to all the data we have, it will be the next day March, 15th when the first three models that are put up for sale can be purchased in Spain (one more would be missing according to the leaks, the model called Ultra that today is not official).

Until now, there was data on the prices that the Xiaomi 12 range would have in Europe, but they were not particularly specific (there was always talk of forks in which they will be located). But now is when what has been leaked must be paid exactly for each of the models of these devices, which are among the best Android that can be purchased this year 2022 on the market. Therefore, we are not talking about smartphones that go unnoticed by users.

The prices that the Xiaomi 12 will have

One of the things to keep in mind before anything else is that the days when Xiaomi launched high-end models at very affordable prices are now a thing of the past. Now they are at levels that are similar to what is traditionally necessary to spend to get a device considered “top”. Therefore, that thing about “flagship killer” you have to get it out of your head definitely.

And why do we say this? Well, because the prices They won’t be particularly cheap. according to known data. They are the following:

The Xiaomi 12 with a combination of 8 GB of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage it will cost 899 euros. It is clear that it will not be cheap, since this is the terminal that can be considered basic.

with a combination of 8 GB of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage it will cost 899 euros. It is clear that it will not be cheap, since this is the terminal that can be considered basic. If we talk about Xiaomi 12 Pro with the same RAM, but with 256 GB of space to store information, it will go up to €1,099. As you can see, we are already talking about a range that is almost dangerous and very close to what Apple asks for its iPhone.

It is a pity that Xiaomi 12X, which is supposed to be the cheapest, no information is as precise, but everything suggests that it will be around 700 euros. If so, it is clear that it will be the model that will compete with the iPhone SE… so we are talking about a change in trend by the Chinese manufacturer that is definitive.

Do you find the prices that have been leaked to buy several of the models in the Xiaomi 12 range attractive?

