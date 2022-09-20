The prices of the Apple Store are going to go up in Europe, will you notice it a lot?

- Advertisement -

The market is very complicated, and all companies are taking measures to maintain their rate of income. One of them is , which is making an adjustment to what it has in its different products. One of the things that seems not to be touched is the App Store, something that has changed radically. The official app store for iOS that Apple has represents a very important amount of income for the firm led by Tim Cook, and finally they have not missed the opportunity to push a little harder on those who decide to buy an application that provides them with a good service (whether professional or entertainment). The fact is that, in , and by extension in Spain, the prices of the apps are going to be somewhat more expensive. The rise in prices of the App Store is official That is to say, you should not have any doubt that the prices of the applications are going to increase in the official Apple store. The reason is that it has been the company itself that has communicated that this is going to happen, both in the direct purchase of an application and in those that are within these. The reason why this happens, at least that is what has been indicated, is the weakness of the euro against the dollar, which is why, according to the company, this decision had to be made for everything to be viable. What will happen is that the pre-established levels that Apple has in the App Store will go up, so you should not think that it is the developers who are to blame for this happening. The increases will not be outrageous, but enough to be d both for users and for the North American company itself. Thus, the first level goes from 0.99 to 1.99 euros; while the maximum rises from €999 to €1,999. Therefore, we are talking about a significant percentage and nothing about getting something for less than one euro. When the price increase will be applied According to the official information provided, it will be on October 5 the moment in which the prices will increase as we have indicated, so, if you had something from the App Store in mind to get, do not miss a of time, because if you are late you will have to spend a little more. Something important to know is that auto-renewing subscriptions are not affected by this price increase, something that will be a respite for many. Finally, the price increase announced by Apple affects other regions, in addition to Europe. They are the following: Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden and Vietnam. Therefore, we are talking about a decision that is quite global, but in which the US and Canada are left out of the equation. >