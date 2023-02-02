The price of Xiaomi 13 goes crazy and skyrockets according to the latest leaks

- Advertisement -

Xiaomithe Chinese technology company, is working on the next arrival of its new smartphone, the Xiaomi 13. This device is expected to have a high resolution screen, powerful processor and long battery life. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 13 is rumored to feature advanced cameras and an improved facial recognition system. It is also expected to be available in various colors and storage options.

The arrival of the Xiaomi 13 has generated a lot of excitement in the smartphone market, as Xiaomi is known for offering high-quality devices at reasonable prices. However, that is not going to be the case this time. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to be launched on the market in the coming months and it will do so at a crazy price: up to 200 euros more than the money paid by users in the previous generation.

The price of Xiaomi 13 has risen 200 euros compared to the previous generation

According to the leak of an insider who has already revealed privileged information before and related to Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 13 will have a price of 999 euros. This means that they have increased the investment and that it will cost 200 euros more than expected in the latest leaks and compared to the previous generation. A considerable increase if we take into account how the smartphone industry is and the fierce competition that exists.

PRICE REVEAL PREMIERERefs. and Official Pricing for Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro in France 🇫🇷🔹Xiaomi 13 256GB Black/Green/White: 999€🔹Xiaomi 13 Pro 256GB Black/White: 1299€⌛️Available from March 8th, 2023 , 2023 pic.twitter.com/fcNcqYYs3r

— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) January 31, 2023

But not only that, it has also been revealed that xiaomi 13 Pro It will be priced at 1,299 euros and with the same storage configuration as the standard version. We insist that this is a considerable increase that may end up taking its toll on the company. It remains to be seen if this will finally be the case or if they will be able to disassociate themselves from the competition and return to commercially facing users with their products and devices. Of course, it is rare that Xiaomi opts for a price increase, when they have always stood out for value for money and competitiveness when it comes to setting numbers.

On the other hand, the leak also reveals that Xiaomi 13 will go on sale on March 8, 2023. Or, at least, that it will be available from that day.

>