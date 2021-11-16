The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is leaked. How much will it cost?

There is less left for the Samsung Galaxy S22 be a reality. The Korean giant is expected to start sending out the first press invites for its next Unpacked very soon. And, the latest rumors suggest that the Seoul-based firm will present the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra in February 2021. And beware, they would arrive with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Given the proximity of one of the most important events in the sector, rumors do not stop increasing to offer us all kinds of data from these terminals. And now, we already know what the Samsung Galaxy S22 series price

Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost

$ 799, $ 999 & $ 1199 Maybe a $ 50 increase on base and plus at maximum, bigger model could see up to a $ 100 increase.Keep in mind, Plus and Ultra are expected to have 256gb of base storage pic.twitter.com/kwHs4u21mH

Before continuing, we want to remind you that we are facing a rumor or leak, so you have to take the information with a grain of salt. We cannot confirm that this will be the official price of the Galaxy S22 series, but it points to ways.

In this way, and as you can see in the Twitter message that heads these lines, the price of the new range of phones would be a little higher than that of its predecessor. Although it is true that prices vary from dollars to euro, in most cases the change is 1: 1 so we will not convert these amounts, but we will directly convert them to euros.

In this way, we can hope that the most basic Samsung Galaxy S22 has a starting price of 849 euros. Regarding the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, the device would start at 1049 euros, while the most vitaminized model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, would have a price of 1249 euros.

Regarding prices in the US, It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have risen $ 50, while the more complete model happens to cost $ 100 more. Of course, there are some notable improvements, such as the fact that the S22 Plus and Ultra come with 256GB of storage as standard (versus 128GB for their S21 equivalents).

The reason Samsung has had to raise the price of its next generation of flagships? Well everything points to the component shortage and that it is affecting all kinds of markets. You just have to look at the latest statements by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, to make it clear that it is a problem worldwide.

At the moment we are facing a rumor, as we have indicated before, but it makes perfect sense that Samsung has had to slightly raise the price of its next workhorses. But, as always, we will have to wait for the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to see what the manufacturer surprises us with.

