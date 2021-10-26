The price of the next UniCredit trade has just risen

Andrea Orcel’s heavy-handed tactic can be expensive. Talks for the acquisition of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) between the president of UniCredit and the Italian government have failed. The best plan B might not be that cheap.

After two months of negotiations, talks between the Italian Treasury, which owns 64% of MPS, of 1 billion euros, and UniCredit, of 26,000 million, ended abruptly on Sunday. UniCredit had demanded a 6,300 million cash request to cover an existing capital hole, a deep asset cleanup and 7,000 layoffs. Rome, which spent 5.4 billion euros to rescue MPS in 2017, wanted to pay just over half.

Some investors will praise Orcel for fighting to extract maximum shareholder value – the bank is in good shape on its own. But others will want you to find an alternate trade to speed up returns. Expectations that Orcel will strike a profit-boosting deal have helped UniCredit’s shares rise 50% since its board of directors elected it to the position in January, compared to 36% for the European banking sector overall.

The failed MPS deal meant that UniCredit acquired healthy bank assets that generated € 600 million in annual net profits without any premium. Your next operation will have to be done at market prices. The most obvious candidate is its smaller rival Banco BPM, rooted in wealthy Lombardy and expected to make a net profit of € 500 million next year.

Despite some asset quality issues, its franchise is stronger than that of MPS. However, BPM shareholders could demand the roughly 40% premium that Intesa Sanpaolo paid in 2020 for its national rival UBI Banca, which is equivalent to a considerable 6.3 billion euros today. BPM shares rose 3% on the hope of a rapprochement.

Orcel may also choose to go unnoticed for a while before attempting to resume MPS talks with Roma next year. But you are unlikely to settle unless you agree to less favorable terms. You could also search abroad. Its strong German franchise makes UniCredit a potential merger partner with Commerzbank. Furthermore, at 0.3 times its tangible book value, the German bank is one of the few European lenders substantially cheaper than UniCredit, which is trading at 0.44 times.

However, such an operation would implicate the German government, Commerzbank’s main shareholder, and Berlin is not in favor of acquisitions of foreign banks. Orcel is also unlikely to receive a call of support from Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Any future UniCredit transaction could be more expensive.