The price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will go up $100, we see why

A couple of weeks ago we saw that Apple could keep the of the 14 at the same level as the iPhone 13, that is, both terminals they will cost the same at the time of your departuresomething that contrasted with the information that said that there was going to be a general rise in prices within the new generation of terminals of the apple company.

This was received as good news, although it is not confirmed and therefore may not be fulfilled. The fact is that now a new prediction released by Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, reinforces that theory and maintains that Apple will maintain the price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, but will increase the price of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, specifically in 100 dollars.

As we have already mentioned on previous occasions, this price increase will not be due to Apple’s whim, but will be justified by the increase in production costs, by the use of new components and by the changes introduced at the design level. In this sense, it is important to note that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max they will be very different from the standard modelsas:

They will use a new design based on an all-screen front with the camera and FaceID interface integrated into two floating islands.

They will feature the new Apple A16 SoC, manufactured at TSMC’s N4P node.

They will have a superior camera setup.

They would be built in titanium, while the base models would have the classic aluminum chassis.

They will use LPDDR5 memory.

They will have a higher screen, and it is said that they could offer double the storage capacity.

If all these improvements are finally confirmed in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it is clear that the price increase would be justified, but at the same time it is also evident that with the situation that the global economy is experiencing today, this increase in price could end up affecting the sales of both models, and in the end, a good part of the users do not need more than what a iPhone 14, and its lower price could make it the best-selling model of the new generation.

There is less left for us to get out of doubt about the price that the new Apple terminals will have. Everything seems to indicate that We are less than a month away from the official presentation of the iPhone 14and its variants, and as always we will follow the live presentation event to offer you all the information, and we will tell you the most important keys of each of the models presented so that you are clear about which one best suits your needs.