The price of the GeForce RTX 40 would be very similar to that of the GeForce RTX 30

The leaks and rumors about the RTX 40 have intensified so much that we already have a lot of information about the new generation of NVIDIA, although it is true that some things are still up in the air, and that by not having official confirmation it is likely that others will end up changing. to a greater or lesser extent. Still, there is a series of basic keys that we hope will remain unchangedsuch as the number of graphics cores that will hit the market and the models that we will see at launch.

In this sense, one of the most important things that still generates many doubts is the possible of the GeForce RTX 40. Most sources have been saying that this new generation of graphics cards will be more expensive than the GeForce RTX 30, but now new rumors suggest that the price of the new generation will be very to what the current generation had at the time of its release. Does it make sense, is it really possible? The truth is that yes, it makes sense, but with nuances.

If we talk about the price of the GeForce RTX 40 in the United States, it is likely that these new rumors will end up being true, and that the price of this new generation will remain at a level very similar to that of the GeForce RTX 30. However, if we talk about the Spanish market it is evident that with the current economic situation, taxes and strength of the dollar the price of the new generation will end up being higher than that of the GeForce RTX 30 at its launch.

We not be facing an increase in prices motivated by a personal desire of NVIDIA, but by the reality of the economy, and because of that euro-dollar parity that exists today, and that was not present in 2020. Based on this, and taking into account what we have just said, how much could the GeForce RTX 40 cost? We are going to make an estimate that we believe is quite realistic, and that in the end it could end up being fulfilled as is.

The GeForce RTX 3070 hit the market with a price of 499 dollars, and in Spain it cost 519 euros at its launch. If the GeForce RTX 4070 arrives at the same price, 499 dollars, when converting currency and applying VAT we would have a price in Spain of 603 euros with taxes. The price difference compared to the current generation would be evident, and would be mainly motivated by that dollar-euro parity.

We now jump to the GeForce RTX 3080, a graphics card that was priced at $699, and that in Spain cost 719 euros. If the GeForce RTX 4080 reaches the market for $699 with the current exchange rate, and after applying taxes, we would have a price in Spain of 845 euros (VAT included).

In the case of the GeForce RTX 3090, its launch price was 1,499 dollars, 1,549 euros in Spain. In the event that NVIDIA launches the GeForce RTX 4090 for $1,499, its price in Spain would be 1,813 euros, also with taxes included. In the case of the rest of the models, which will arrive from 2023, I do not dare to give you an estimate because the economy can change rapidly in a few months, and the euro-dollar parity could break.

Note that this also would be applicable to other components, including the new generation of graphics cards Radeon RX 7000 from AMD, the Ryzen 7000, which were recently introduced, and the Core Gen13 from Intel. In the end, a strong dollar affects our purchasing power, and having to apply a 21% VAT ends up inflating the price significantly.