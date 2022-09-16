The price of the Chromecast HD will not be as expected, and it is a problem

- Advertisement -

If you were interested in the arrival of the ChromecastHD, since you want to do with a multimedia player that includes Android and what better way to turn to Google for it, there is a news that has appeared and that you may not like. This has to do with the price, which will not be as low as .

Among the details that had been leaked was that the device could be around 30 euros, something that seems not to be the case. And, this, becomes a of the most important, since will not be able to competeagain, with other good quality models on the market such as the Amazon FireTV Stick (which, it must be remembered, includes Android inside, with the Fire fork of the online store itself, that’s true). The fact is that things no longer look as good as before.

The Chromecast HD was expected to be quite cheap, since it has a lower resolution up to 1080p and, in addition, its processor will be less powerful -just for this reason-. But from the looks of it, increasing storage and the economic time we’re in is going to drag Google into don’t be particularly aggressive on price. And this is something that can take its toll at first… always if what has been published is confirmed.

How much will you have to pay for the Chromecast HD

Well, everything indicates that the price will be 40 dollars. This is taken from the distributors as indicated in the source of the information and, therefore, it would be the definitive one. In addition, it is noted that everything is ready for the Chromecast HD to be official, so it is more than possible that a specific event will not be held to announce the new accessory we are talking about. With all this, and taking into account the euro’s parity with the dollar, it is normal for Spain to have to pay €40. Nothing particularly flashy, since the current model barely costs ten more.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is 40 USD and already in Stock at a lot of retailers. Expect unboxing’s and hands on’s soon.

— SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) September 14, 2022

The truth is that if finally this is the price of the new generation of the Google player, only if a new 4K model is launched with 16GB of storage and costs about 60 euros, the price that we have mentioned before would make sense. Otherwise, getting good sales will not be something very simple because, as we have previously indicated, Amazon offers players with the same resolution at a lower cost and it does not lack Android or a good remote control, for example.

Is this a misstep by Google?

Obviously, we have to wait for everything to be confirmed, but it can be one of those occasions in which not hit on a price of market for a device that has many possibilities to obtain very good sales. Let’s hope that this is not the case with the new Chromecast and the same thing does not have to happen with the Pixelbook (which, for the moment, seems that the arrival of a new model is canceled until further notice at Google’s offices).

