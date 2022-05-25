The price of graphics cards continues to drop: NVIDIA announces more offers

The graphics card crisis is getting closer to coming to an end. Right now we can buy several models below its recommended pricesuch as the KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti that we recently recommended in our buying guide, and we have also seen that both high-end and low-end models have dropped in price significantly, so much so that most are very cheap. close to the recommended price.

There are also specific death-by-hit things, like the GeForce RTX 3050, which dropped to its recommended price and sold out almost instantly, or the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which became available almost at its recommended price, which made her suffer the same fate as her younger sister (the offer sold out practically instantly). Seeing the comings and goings that the graphics card market registers, it is clear that users really wanted to renew their GPU, and things can only get better.

NVIDIA has confirmed that there is higher availability of its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, and this has been key to achieving this important price drop, and accelerating the return to normalization of this sector. In addition to the offers that we already saw at the time, and that you will find linked in the guide we have left you in the first paragraph, PcComponentes has launched several offers that affect a large number of NVIDIA graphics cards, among which we can highlight:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0, reduced by 14%.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE OC 8GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0 with an 18% discount.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC V2 LHR 10GB GDDR6X, which is marked down by 16%.

Zotac Gaming Geforce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC LHR 8GB GDDR6, with a 13% discount.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity LHR 10GB GDDR6X with a 13% discount. One of the cheapest RTX 3080 available right now.

Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity LHR 24GB GDDR6X reduced by 13%, one of the cheapest models in its range.

AMD graphics card prices have also dropped substantially

And this has also been motivated by greater availability in general, although the price evolution of the Radeon RX 6000 has been different from that of the GeForce RTX 30. The models that have fallen the most in price have been mid-range graphics cardsespecially the Radeon RX 6600 and the Radeon RX 6600 XT, which can be found from 360.89 euros (with a 27% discount) and 409.90 euros (with a 17% discount), respectively.

In the upper mid-range, the price of the Radeon RX 6700 XT in recent days, so much so that until recently it was impossible to see them for less than 680 euros, and now there are units available for 539.90 euros. The same fate has befallen the Radeon RX 6800 XT, which can be purchased from 869.91 euros, and the Radeon RX 6900 XT, which has fallen to 969.90 euros. For that price, it’s a more interesting option than the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

I know that there has not yet been an absolute recovery in the prices of graphics cards, but the recovery of the sector is more than evident, and finally we can buy many models without having to assume a crazy cost. If everything goes according to plan, between June and July we may have finally reached that long-awaited full return to normality.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.