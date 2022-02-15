The price of graphics cards continues to drop, and things are finally starting to look a little better

Despite the rebound in the value of Ethereum, the price of graphics cards fell again, and the best thing is that it did so in a very notable way between January 24 and February 13, both days included. As we can see in the attached graph, the average inflation in the case of GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards passed from 177% to 157%and in the case of the Radeon RX 6000 it dropped from 163% to 145%.

If we put these results in relation to the immediately previous ones, we realize that there is, in general, a downward trend in the price of new generation graphics cards. We finally have good news, although we must bear in mind that not only has the price improved, but so has availability in general.

In recent months, we have experienced an evolution for the better in that sense, and that is that we have gone from seeing everywhere the classic message of “there is no stock” to finding ourselves with an availability that was getting closer, more and more, to a level normal. Right now if we wanted to buy an RTX 3080 or a Radeon RX 6800 XT we could do it without problems, something that until relatively recently was impossible. Prices, yes, continue above the recommended level.

How to interpret the graph with the price evolution of graphics cards

As we can see, the price of graphics cards is still far from being normalized. Click to enlarge.

The graph shows us very important information about the evolution of graphics cards, but you have to know how to interpret it correctly, so I’m going to analyze it with you. We start with the red and green lines, the first refers to the evolution of the price of the Radeon RX 6000, and the second to the price of the RTX 30. Well, the maximum peak was recorded in May 2020date in which the RTX 30 came to cost more than triple its recommended price, and the RX 6000 more than double.

As of July 2020 inflation was reduced to 57% in the case of the RTX 30, and 55% in the case of the Radeon RX 6000. Keep in mind that we are talking about the Austrian and German markets, but both are part of Western Europe, so they are a good reference. From there there was a trend “in crescendo” that began to change from last January.

The February results confirm an inflation of 57% in the case of the RTX 30, the same value that we had in July 2020, and 45% in the case of the RX 6000. What does this mean? Well, the average price of those graphics cards It is 57% higher and 45% higher than the recommended retail price, as simple as that.

The yellow line shows the evolution of the value of the cryptocurrency Ethereum. It is important because it has greatly influenced the price of graphics cards in recent years, since it is still possible to mine relatively efficiently using these components. Finally, we have the light purple line, which reflects the availability of new generation graphics cards. At the beginning of January there was a significant improvement that, in principle, could have motivated that price drop.

We will see how the panorama evolves in the coming months, but the normal thing would be for inflation to continue to fall, and for before the middle of this year it will almost completely disappear. It may be that when this happens, there will be a wave of products in the second-hand market, a movement that would be totally natural considering that price adjustment, and that the RTX 40 and RX 7000 will arrive between the third and fourth quarters of this year.