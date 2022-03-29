Tech News

The price of graphics cards continues to drop and manufacturers like ASUS promise discounts

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Buying a graphics card at moderate prices has been an impossible mission in the last year due to lack of stock and an insane cost that has doubled (and tripled in some models) the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for the retail channel or MSPR. Now, good news arrives twice.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The COVID pandemic forced the closure of chip production plants and the greater infrastructure needs for teleworking and home study put pressure on the channel. Inventory levels fell rapidly as transportation and distribution costs increased. A perfect storm that affected all technology and saw how prices skyrocketed. In the graphics segment it was even worse due to the demand of the insatiable cryptominers and a degree of mafia speculation that was not remembered.

Read:

YouTube Assembles It On Its Own: Why Use Intel CPUs When You Can Use Your Own ‘Argos VCUs’

Buying a graphics card will be cheaper

The last three months have seen a clear downward trend. Prices are still high, but not crazy. The increase in chip production has been noted and the retail supply is slowly increasing. Intel’s return to the dedicated segment should also be a shock.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

The latest data coming to us from 3D Center leave positive notes. It uses data from large European retailers such as Mindfactory, Caseking, Computeruniverse and others, and although it focuses on the German and Austrian market, it can be extrapolated to Spain and other countries.

The outlet uses sales data for the industry’s leading series, NVIDIA’s GeForce 3000 and AMD’s Radeon RX 6000. The prices of these cards have continued to fall and according to the data they will close in March only 25% above that set by the manufacturers in the MSRP.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Buy a graphics card

The data is the average for the sector and some specific models are still higher, but it is positive news considering where we come from. In standard market situations the final sale price should be at most the MSRP. The trend is back to ‘normal’. Buying a graphics card should be cheaper in the coming months.

Read:

Tinder Passport usage grows 1,850% due to Tokyo Olympics

ASUS lowers prices

One of the leading producers of dedicated graphics cards has announced a discount of 25% on the list price of their models. This is due to a “lifting of tariffs on Chinese imports by the Office of the United States Trade Representative”.

It was a tax imposed by President Trump that is now being lifted. ASUS says consumers will see lower prices “as of April 1, 2022” and the lowering will come “to different models during the spring.”

It is not directly related to what we were talking about above, but taking into account the great presence of ASUS in the graphics segment, the price reduction should be transferred to the consumer and surely force the rest of the big manufacturers to adjust their own retail prices downwards.

Previous articleAn online game to see if you know your neighborhood well
Next articleHere is “iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra”: two batteries, USB-C, jack and fans | Modding
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Stir, a dating app for single moms and dads

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Trust presents the GXT 980 Redex, its new wireless rechargeable gaming mouse

Being one of the basic pillars of peripherals, having a good mouse is essential for every gamer. ...
Tech News

Edactis, online class platform that generates free classes for people with difficulties

There are many platforms with online classes, but there is a specific one that catches my attention because...
Tech News

WhatsApp will soon have the best Telegram function to send files

One of the most popular instant messaging applications is WhatsApp. The platform owned by Meta (Facebook)...

© 2021 voonze.com.