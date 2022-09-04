The price of DDR5 memory will continue to drop

- Advertisement -

Does the news of the continuous drop in the of graphics cards that we told a few hours ago not seem enough to you? Do you want to update your PC or build a new one, but need more price drops? don’t worry, then the GPU market is not the only component market that aims to the downward trend that we have been observing for some time. Yes, indeed, after a season of scarcity and sky-high prices, now the good news is starting to accumulate.

You may remember that back in early June, we told you that the situation in the RAM market was quite good, and that it pointed to continue improving in the short term. Well, as we can read now in DigiTimes Asia, it seems that we can expect that the prices of DDR5 RAM continue to decline during the second half of 2022 and in 2023, something that will especially (although not exclusively) affect the most basic models. DDR5 prices at the consumer level, especially at channel distributors, plummeted well below the manufacturer’s estimated retail price, according to the reports.

DDR4 memory is also expected to continue to drop in price, although in this case the drop will be lower and it is expected to take less time to find its ground. Thus, according to some analysts, sometime in early to mid-2023, the price of entry-level modules of DDR5 RAM could find itself very close to that of DDR4 memory earlier this year. With this price evolution, we can expect that the transition from DDR4 to DDR5 is almost complete and therefore Meteor Lake only supports DDR5.

More important in the face of DDR5 standardization has been AMD’s decision to make the AMD Ryzen 7000 series only support DDR5. When the theory began to spread that this generation would not be compatible with DDR4, some thought that the company could have shot itself in the foot, since at that time the price of DDR5 memory was much higher than today. However, we can understand that AMD’s intentions in this regard have acted as a catalyst for the production capacity of DDR5 to be increased and, thus, its price has been reduced. In other words, it is indisputable that we must thank AMD’s decision for lowering the prices of the latest generation memory.