The President of the United States is also concerned about Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has experienced rapid advancement in recent years, and often without proper control. That has aroused fears among many sectors, and now it is the turn of the President of the United States himself.

President Joe Biden has warned about the risks involved in the use of AI, at the same time that he has urged companies to prioritize security in their products.

The Potential and Risks of AI

AI has enormous potential to drive progress in various areas such as medicine, agriculture, education, and technology. However, their use can also pose risks to national security, the economy, and society. President Biden has used the example of social networks to point out the dangers that AI can have if used without adequate safeguards.

The excessive use of social networks has generated mental health problems, especially in young people. The lack of regulations in this area has allowed companies to obtain personal data from users without proper consent, which has led to the exposure of private information and the use of it for advertising and marketing purposes. This shows that security and privacy are critical elements in the development and use of AI.

Corporate Responsibility

President Biden has pointed out that the responsibility to ensure that AI products are safe rests with the companies that develop them. Technology companies must prioritize security at all stages of AI development, from conception to market release.

It is essential that companies consider ethical and social responsibility aspects when developing AI products. Companies must be transparent about the data they collect and how they use it, and must take steps to prevent discrimination and bias in AI results.

On the other hand, it is clear that it is governments that must implement effective regulations to guarantee security and privacy in the use of AI. Governments have a responsibility to set clear limits on how user data can be used and how privacy rights must be protected.

The Need for Effective Regulations

To ensure security in AI, it is essential that there are effective regulations that set clear limits on how data can be used and how privacy rights must be protected. Regulation should also include the identification and prevention of discrimination and bias in AI results.

Italy became the first western country to ban ChatGPT, and Europe in general has the fly behind its ear on the subject, but in this case we are not just talking about ChatGPT, we are talking about AI in general, starting with the algorithms that decide what we see on social networks and ending with the systems that analyze what we do to offer products and services.

