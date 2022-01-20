The premiere of the new iPhone SE could take place between April and May

Given the imminent arrival of one of the lines of mobile devices of large companies, rumors and analyzes do not stop running. This is precisely the case of Apple and its new iPhone 14, of which the removal of the notch has already been advanced. The news at the moment was a comment from analyst Ross Young, stating that the premiere of the iPhone SE could take place between the months of April and May.

This assertion is due to the fact that during this month the production of the device screens has started.

The timeline of the premiere of the iPhone SE, according to Ross Young

Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone likely production from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 19, 2022

Ross Young is a professional in the screen market and from his Twitter account he has released his prediction about the premiere of the iPhone SE. About this device we must remember that it will be the smallest iPhone in the line, since the company dispensed with the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini. Additionally, taking into account Young’s words, it will also be the first mobile to be released by Apple this year.

The timeline that Ross Young raises about the premiere of the iPhone SE begins right now with the production of the screens. In that sense, approximately in the month of March the device will begin to be assembled. This means that the launch would take place in mid-April or early May. If this agenda is met, we are tentatively about 4 months away from confirming all the rumors that have been discussed.

We say tentatively because so far, Apple has not made any announcement and this could happen even before the month of May. According to the data that is handled, the iPhone SE promises improvements in battery, storage, camera, in addition to incorporating the new Apple Bionic chip.