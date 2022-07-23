“The Powerpuff Girls” and “Foster’s Home” will return with new versions

Both projects will feature original creator Craig McCracken. (Cartoon Network)

For more than two decades, the contents of cartoon Network they were part of the childhoods of several generations of children and some of these beloved characters will in new television series. The Y ’s Home for Imaginary Friends will be the ones chosen to return in the form of a reboot and the creator of both titles, Craig McCracken, will be behind these projects.

“Craig’s homecoming at Hanna-Barbera was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” said Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, in an official statement. “Along with his unrivaled sense of fun and imagination, he brings two of his best works to life. The Powerpuff Girls Y Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are very excited that these characters will be part of the new legacy that takes shape in the study”.

“The Powerpuff Girls” aired from 1998 to 2005. In 2016, the first reboot of the animated series was released. (Cartoon Network)

It should be noted that this is not the first time that another version of the story of the three girl heroines of Saltadilla, the animated series that aired between 1998 and 2005, has been released. reboot It aired between 2016 and 2019 on the channel for children and adolescents, although it did not have the collaboration of McCracken. In addition, The CW ordered the development of a proposal live actionhowever, had to be reimagined during filming and is stalled to this day.

The new of The Powerpuff Girls Y Foster mansion

The reboot of The Powerpuff Girls will follow the steps of the original plot, since will be set in the same fictional city and will have bonbon, bubble Y Acorn as the powerful protagonists who became icons of the animated world. Beyond their activities at school, they fight crime in the city and save the day before going to sleep.

The reboot of “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” will be a title for preschool children. (Cartoon Network)

Secondly, the new version of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends will be aimed at a preschool audience , that is, the characters and their environment will be adapted to this type of television genre. However, it will not focus specifically on the fun friends we already knew such as Bloo, Max, Wilt or Eduardo, but rather a new cast of these creatures invented by the little ones in this universe will be introduced.

The two series that will join cartoon Network and – coming soon to the catalog of hbo max– will be overseen by Sarah Fell, the original vice president of children’s and family animation at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, and will be animated by the London, UK-based studio. For now there is no set date for the start of production, so it is unknown exactly when it will be released in the United States and other countries around the world.

